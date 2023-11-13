Better fuel station services using AI; A Dalit-trans candidate from Telangana

Last week, Silicon Valley startup Humane finally took the wraps off of its first device: the AI Pin. The $699 device is a wearable projector, with the ability to capture photos with an ultrawide camera. It can send text messages and emails, and answer questions thanks to its ChatGPT-like capabilities.

Humane is a secretive startup built by a team of ex-Apple employees and backed by OpenAI's CEO and Microsoft. Can it change mobile technology the way Apple did with the iPhone?

Speaking of meeting high expectations, a group of former FTX executives, including one who served as a key witness against Sam Bankman-Fried, are building a new cryptocurrency exchange, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

And finally, take a look at the radio stations of the world, visualised.

Spoiler alert: The Radio Garden website, worthy of being bookmarked, will likely make you lose track of hours.

There’s a broadcast from an Arctic outpost as well!

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Improving fuel station services using AI

A Dalit-trans candidate from Telangana

Here’s your trivia for today: Which ‘80s gadget was marketed in the US as “Soundabout”?

Startup

Nawgati offers a one-stop fuel aggregator platform designed to address the challenges of fuel stations dealing with CNG, petrol, and diesel.

It uses deep learning technology to provide real-time updates on congestion, helping fuel stations and consumers plan ahead, and save time and money.

AI-powered:

Nawgati’s in-house deep learning algorithms use the feed from existing infrastructure installed at the stations to segment vehicles into different vehicle categories (cars, autos, heavy vehicles, etc), identify repeat trips at an outlet, and monitor SOPs and utilisation of assets.

The startup offers two services–Aaveg, a data-backed B2B platform, and Nawgati Fuelling App, catering to consumers.

For a monthly fee, petrol stations or companies can deploy the B2B Aaveg service at as many stations as they require. Subscription charges start at Rs 5,000 per station per month.

Inspiration

Chitrapu Pushpita Laya

Chitrapu Pushpita Laya (31) is the first trans candidate ever to contest in an election in Telangana. But much before her journey into politics, Laya grew up fully aware of, and sharing the pain of the Dalit community in the state.

The journey:

After coming out to her family, Laya had to leave her home in Warangal. She joined the Kinnar community and went door to door asking for alms.

According to the 2011 census, India is home to close to five lakh transgendered people. In 2019, the Election Commission revealed that the number of registered transgender voters barely touched 40,000.

Laya says that for every person from an oppressed community to live with dignity, the vicious cycle of fighting for one fundamental right after another needs to be broken.

News & updates

Single’s Day: Alibaba Group reported that its Chinese e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao recorded “positive” year-on-year growth over this year's Singles Day sales period, which wrapped up at midnight on Saturday. Meanwhile, competitor JD.com said its festival GMV (gross merchandising volume) hit a “record high” over the sales period.

Alibaba Group reported that its Chinese e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao recorded “positive” year-on-year growth over this year's Singles Day sales period, which wrapped up at midnight on Saturday. Meanwhile, competitor JD.com said its festival GMV (gross merchandising volume) hit a “record high” over the sales period. Cyberattack: Australia is assessing the logistical impact of a cyberattack that has paralyzed some of its biggest ports since Friday and said interruptions will continue for several more days, a mass closure that threatens to disrupt supply chains across the country and globally.

Australia is assessing the logistical impact of a cyberattack that has paralyzed some of its biggest ports since Friday and said interruptions will continue for several more days, a mass closure that threatens to disrupt supply chains across the country and globally. Volcano: An Icelandic town home to about 4,000 people near the capital Reykjavik could be heavily damaged by a volcano expected to erupt within hours or days, according to experts.

What you should watch out for

Microsoft Ignite 2023: At the annual tech conference, which begins on November 14, Microsoft is expected to announce development in Copilot, the latest features in Azure, and insights into the Microsoft 365 toolkit.

At the annual tech conference, which begins on November 14, Microsoft is expected to announce development in Copilot, the latest features in Azure, and insights into the Microsoft 365 toolkit. Plastic pollution: The third session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution will take place from 13 to 19 November 2023 at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Headquarters in Nairobi.

The third session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution will take place from 13 to 19 November 2023 at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Headquarters in Nairobi. Market data: CPI inflation for October, expected to be out on November 13, will likely drop to below 5%. In September, the inflation was at 5.02%. WPI inflation for October is scheduled on November 14.

Which ‘80s gadget was marketed in the US as “Soundabout”?

Answer: Walkman. The iconic Sony gadget was called the 'Soundabout' in the U.S., "Stowaway" in England, and "Freestyle" in Australia.

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected].

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.