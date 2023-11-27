Menu
News

Press Trust of India
Blue Dart Express inaugurates 40 new franchisees, company-owned retail outlets

Monday November 27, 2023,

1 min Read

Logistics firm Blue Dart Express Ltd on Monday announced its plans for nationwide expansion with the inauguration of 40 new franchisees and company-owned retail outlets.

With this expansion, the company increased its footprint with over 100 new stores this year, enabling customers to ship to more than 56,000 locations across India.

Strategically positioned in cities like Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, this expansion indicates a significant step towards strengthening Blue Dart's connectivity across the nation, the company said in a statement.

Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said that the company is strategically expanding its footprint by adding new stores.

"This move aims not only to enhance customer convenience but also to fortify last-mile logistics in remote corners of the country," Manuel explained.

Blue Dart Express offers delivery of consignments to over 56,000 locations in the country.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

