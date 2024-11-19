Zomato has entered a year-long sponsorship agreement with Neeraj Goyat, an Indian boxer and mixed martial artist.





The partnership marks a significant milestone in Zomato’s commitment to supporting athletic excellence in professional boxing, said the company in a statement.





As part of the sponsorship, Zomato will provide financial and nutritional support and guidance to Neeraj Goyat, if required by him.





Goyat, a trailblazer in Indian boxing, has achieved numerous accolades, including the title of 'India’s Most Promising Boxer' in 2008. He is the first Indian boxer to be ranked by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and is the recipient of the WBC Asia 'Honorary Boxer of the Year' award in 2017. Goyat made history as he won with a score of 60-54 on all three judges' scorecards at the Paul vs. Tyson mega event on November 15, 2024.





The company aims to inspire Goyat to excel at the highest level of professional boxing and inspire aspiring athletes across the country. By backing him, Zomato is also committed to elevating the profile of underrepresented sports, such as professional boxing, and athletes in the country, it said in the statement.

“This victory is ours, Zomato. Thank you for believing in me and standing by my side. Grateful to have you in my corner and happy to be a part of the Zomato family," said Goyat.

Goyat’s inspiring journey, particularly his comeback after a severe car accident in 2019, resonated with Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal. The sponsorship was hinted at during a joint appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and was later formalised, showcasing Zomato’s strategic venture into sports branding​.

Recently, Zomato had developed a framework to address the needs of its delivery partners better. Developed in consultation with thousands of delivery partners, worker rights experts, social research organisations, and industry bodies, the framework focuses on delivery partners' financial, social, physical, mental, and professional needs.