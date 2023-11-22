How Creduce is pioneering sustainable solutions for a climate-resilient future

Rising ocean levels, intensifying storms, scorching temperatures, wildfire outbreaks, prolonged droughts, and devastating floods — the impact of climate change is rapidly encroaching upon our well being, financial stability, national security, and our children’s prospects.

Recognising the urgent need for India to intensify its efforts against climate change, Shailendra Singh Rao, along with his brother Vishwaraj Singh Rao, embarked on an inspiring quest. With a mission to live ‘carbon-conscious’ lives and redefine the way we interact with our planet's resources, they founded Creduce, which aspires to be India's premier climate change mitigation and business service provider on a global scale.

An economically viable model for climate change mitigation

At its core, Creduce addresses the pressing problem of climate change and its repercussions for our planet. Apart from transitioning towards more sustainable practices and addressing environmental concerns, it focuses on aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions in India by 2070.

After extensive travel and meetings with government officials, environmental activists, corporate leaders, and international organisations dedicated to climate change, Shailendra came up with an economically viable model for climate change mitigation. He developed an actionable, economically sustainable, and socially beneficial model for addressing climate change. Central to this model was the concept of extracting, registering, and monetising carbon credits from routine operations and past activities.

Today, the company boasts an impressive portfolio of 75 million issued carbon credits, making it a global leader in carbon credit origination and aggregation.

Milestones in climate change mitigation

One of the significant milestones in Shailendra's journey was the exclusive bamboo forestation and carbon credits sequestration agreement he signed with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Covering 100,000 hectares of land, this initiative is projected to generate 100 million carbon credits and $1.5 billion in revenue over the next decade.

Recognising the untapped potential of hydropower projects in India, Shailendra partnered with the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydroelectric Project, generating carbon credits valued at USD 120 million as per market prices. An additional USD 500 million is expected over the next decade.

Shailendra also created the world's first super sustainability Blockchain token, KICHEE, which democratises the opportunity for individuals to contribute to climate change initiatives and India's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

Recognising the need for greener supply chains, Creduce offers blockchain-powered supply chain management solutions to global leaders in various sectors, including FMCG, retail, agriculture, textiles, and engineering.

Driving carbon neutrality in various sectors

Creduce has also partnered with leading companies in gaming, ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery, and aviation sectors to drive carbon neutrality using KICHEE tokens, contributing significantly to India's sustainable development.

Shailendra's latest venture, Shunya, focuses on carbon footprint and carbon neutrality, providing advisory and mentorship in building AI-powered individual and business carbon footprint analysis and carbon offset platforms, making carbon neutrality accessible to a broader audience.

Shailendra's commitment to environmental conservation extends to coastal areas in Gujarat, where he partners with the Government of Gujarat for mangrove habitat plantation and preservation. This initiative spans 10,000 hectares and contributes significantly to carbon reduction efforts.

Creduce has received a significant mandate from government authorities to manufacture one million biochar devices, which are instrumental in converting biomass into charcoal. They yield a range of valuable byproducts such as fuel, soil amendments, and water purification systems. Typically, these devices comprise a furnace, a kiln, and a grate.

Shaping a more sustainable world

Shailendra's commitment to positioning India as a leader in green energy and carbon credits is both admirable and impactful. His efforts extend beyond financial gains, emphasising the importance of rewarding sustainable initiatives, which in turn, can enhance the lives of people.

In the face of climate change, Shailendra and Creduce are actively contributing to a more sustainable future for India and the world.