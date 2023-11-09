Easy Trip Planners Q2 net profit rises 67% to Rs 47 Cr

Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, has posted a 67.2% growth in profit after tax at Rs 47.2 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The firm's operational revenue for the quarter was Rs 141.69 crore, an increase of 30.6% from Rs 108.49 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the company were Rs 79.91 crore, a 9% rise from Rs 73.26 crore last year.

At the end of the reporting period, the company had recoverable balances of Rs 72 crore from Go Airlines (India) Limited.

In the first quarter of FY24, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip﻿, reported a 21.82% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.9 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 124.05 crore, as against Rs 87.58 crore a year ago.

EaseMyTrip is an Indian online travel company founded in 2008 by Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pitti, and Prashant Pitti. Headquartered in New Delhi, it provides services such as hotel bookings, air tickets, holiday packages, bus bookings, and white-label services.