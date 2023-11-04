Elon Musk, the tech magnate renowned for pushing boundaries, has done it again. His artificial intelligence company, xAI, has unveiled its inaugural AI model, Gork, setting the stage for a fresh rivalry in the conversational AI space. With Gork, Musk aims to challenge the dominance of established models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

What Sets Gork Apart

At the heart of Gork's uniqueness is its real-time access to information through Musk's social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. This instantaneous access positions Gork with a significant advantage over other language models, providing it with up-to-the-minute data. As Musk puts it, "Gork has real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models."

Gork's Wit and Humor

Gork's distinct flair for humor and sarcasm has captured attention. Musk showcased an instance where, in response to a user's request for a recipe to produce cocaine, Gork playfully complied but immediately followed up with a light-hearted cautionary note. Musk humorously commented on this, emphasising, "Let's be clear, making coke is off-limits; it's both illegal and unsafe." Musk's reactions underscore his appreciation for Gork's witty demeanor, leading to playful speculation about the origins of its sharp humor.

Musk's Confidence in Gork

Musk's belief in Gork is palpable. He lauds the AI model as one of the top contenders in the present AI landscape, stating, "In certain crucial aspects, it is currently one of the best." This ringing endorsement underscores Musk's confidence in Gork's potential to redefine the AI chatbot realm.

Availability and Access

While Gork's introduction has generated significant excitement, its availability remains exclusive. Currently, only a select group can access Gork. However, a glimpse of hope for broader access appeared when Musk responded to a user's request for access with, "Ask, and you shall receive." Musk's plans indicate that Gork will eventually be available to all X Premium+ subscribers. As for X's subscription plans, users can opt for a $16/month Premium+ tier for an ad-free experience, a basic $3/month tier, or the X Premium tier priced at $8/month.

Gork's entrance into the AI arena, backed by Musk's xAI, promises a new era in conversational AI. With its distinctive real-time information access and playful wit, Gork is poised to make waves. As the AI world watches closely, Gork's potential rivalry with established models like ChatGPT is bound to be a captivating journey.