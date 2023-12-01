Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University

Legal

When entrepreneurs disrupt status quo, law will catch up, say the founders of RSD Bajaj Global Law firm

RSD Bajaj Global Law Firm's founders urge entrepreneurs to go behind the right market opportunities and get legal help while doing so.

Team YS14529 Stories
When entrepreneurs disrupt status quo, law will catch up, say the founders of RSD Bajaj Global Law firm

Friday December 01, 2023,

2 min Read

Until entrepreneurs disrupt and change the status quo, they don’t create value. And when disruption happens, the law will catch up, said Varun Bajaj, Founding Managing Partner, RSD Bajaj Global Law Firm, which works specifically with startups and businesses operating in the new economy.

"Law is always catching up (with) disruption, especially in this age when the entire world order is changing,” he said, adding that this is his legal as well as commercial advice to entrepreneurs starting up in newer areas of businesses.

Entrepreneurs should go behind the right market opportunities and get legal help to do so, said Varun, in a fireside chat with YourStory's Founder and CEO, Shradha Sharma, at TechSparks 2023 in Delhi.

Citing an example, Varun said the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was brought in last year, and when the lawmakers saw how big generative AI was becoming, the bill became an act.

Shivaarti Bajaj, Founding Managing Partner of RSD Bajaj Global Law Firm, who was also part of the discussion, said venture capitalists (VCs) are ready to support startups in a big way because they are on the highway.

"And, on the highway, barriers get broken. Once they get broken, and you have the right advisors, a lot of challans are excused at the right time. It’s a two-way game I’ve seen where VCs and startups work hand in glove,” said Shivaarti.

Terms are increasing in term sheets while startups raise funding and, as the power play is typically on the investors’ side, it is better to get the legalities vetted by experts than deal with any consequences that may arise at a later stage, said Varun.

“If you take paracetamol on day 1, you don’t need surgery at a later date,” he added.

Both the lawyers emphasised the importance of startups going for intellectual property as well as data protection, among other things.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

Startup news and daily updates: Daily roundup (December 1, 2023)

3

Technology

Dump Google Photos: Switch to these self-hosted alternatives

4

TechSparks

BJP’s SARAL app to target 60+ lakh party workers daily ahead of 2024 elections

5

TechSparks

Aditya Birla’s TMRW will close FY24 with $150M annual revenue run rate: CEO Prashanth Aluru