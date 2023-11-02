Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Fino Payments Bank Q2 net grows 41.5% to Rs 19.5 crore

The payments bank said it has been able to maintain the monthly new account opening rate at 2.5 lakh, and added that it is targeting a 20% jump in revenues in FY24.

Press Trust of India8232 Stories
Fino Payments Bank Q2 net grows 41.5% to Rs 19.5 crore

Thursday November 02, 2023,

1 min Read

﻿Fino Payments Bank﻿ has reported a 41.5% jump in its September quarter profit at Rs 19.5 crore.

The Navi Mumbai-headquartered entity had reported a net profit of Rs 13.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue for the reporting quarter increased 18.2% to Rs 358.6 crore from Rs 303.3 crore in the year-ago period, and the quarter-ago period's Rs 348.3 crore.

Its operating profit margin widened to 12.9% from 10.1% in the July-September 2022 period, which resulted in higher profit growth.

"Our strategic focus on distribution, data and digital (DDD) pivoting around customer centricity for our future journey continues even into our ambition of becoming a Small Finance Bank (SFB)," its managing director and chief executive Rishi Gupta said.

Chief financial officer Ketan Merchant said it has been able to maintain the monthly new account opening rate at 2.5 lakh, and added that it is targeting a 20% jump in revenues in FY24.

Fino shares closed 2.21% up at Rs 305.30 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, as against a 0.44% correction on the benchmark.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5