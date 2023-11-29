Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University

TechSparks

Founders should look at capital as fuel, not as outcome: Elevation Capital’s Mukul Arora

Arora’s comments, at TechSparks 2023 in Delhi, come at a time when Indian startups are facing challenges in securing funds, especially at the lofty valuations established during 2021, when funding was more accessible.

Nikhil Patwardhan6 Stories
Founders should look at capital as fuel, not as outcome: Elevation Capital’s Mukul Arora

Wednesday November 29, 2023,

3 min Read

Founders should look at capital as a tool to run the business rather than a way to arrive at valuation outcomes, said Mukul Arora, Co-managing Partner at Elevation Capital, at TechSparks 2023, in Delhi on Wednesday.

Arora said funding today is seen as a mark of valuation, whether it’s in the media or in the founder circles.

"It’s always seen as a big achievement to say we have raised so many million dollars at such and such valuations. But the final valuation is to see whether the customers are rooting for that company or not. If they are rooting, funding will come, valuation will come. If they are not rooting, even if you are valued at over a billion dollars, it will disappear in no time," he said.

Capital is important, but founders must look at it as fuel and not as an end outcome, said Arora, advising startups raising funds in the current challenging environment.

"The end outcome is whether your customers like (your product) or not. If that (customer liking) is happening, long-term valuation will happen,” he added.

Arora’s comments come at a time when Indian startups are facing challenges in securing funds, especially at the lofty valuations established in 2021, when funding was more accessible.

However, Arora calls the current period a "blessing in disguise" for founders, as it offers them time to develop a distinctive product with a more concentrated and refined focus.

Also Read
Indian founders should embrace AI for business growth: Elevation Capital's Mukul Arora

“Compared to 2021, capital available is obviously much lesser. But I believe that is a big blessing in disguise for the founders. With times like 2021, when capital is easily available, the focus (of founders) is always on how to raise the next round, and I have seen founders lose sight of product-market fit as the focus is on the metric that will help them in raising the next round,” he said.

“Whereas, in times like these, it is a little harder to raise capital but that lets you be razor-focused on building something differentiated, going towards a product market fit,” he added.

To elaborate, Arora quoted the examples of some of the biggest companies in Elevation Capital’s portfolio—food tech platform Swiggy, marketplace unicorn Meesho, and used cars retail platform Spinny. 

He explained how Spinny, which started as a classifieds platform for used cars in 2015, raised its Series A funding only in 2018, after several pivots and failures as a retailer for used cars. He also said that Spinny today is by far the largest used cars retailing platform in India.

Arora, an IIM Lucknow alumnus, has been with Elevation Capital for over a decade now and has led investments in the consumer tech and software-as-a-service (SaaS) sectors in companies such as ﻿FirstCry﻿ , ﻿Meesho﻿, Spinny, Swiggy, Unacademy, and XpressBees. He said he looks at investments as a partnership wherein investors and founders are transparent with each other.

“A founder should not look at VCs as someone who needs to be updated and in front of whom you have to be accountable. They need to understand that we are in this journey together, and the more transparent the two partners are with each other the more fruitful that relationship becomes,” he said.

Elevation Capital is one of India’s most active early- and mid-stage investors. It has backed more than 150 companies in India, including some of the biggest unicorns such as Swiggy, Paytm, and Meesho.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Hobbies

Beyond the boardroom: 7 hobbies redefining success

3

Inspiration

5-Minute time blocking: Secret sauce to Elon Musk’s success

4

Startup

This Saas startup’s observability platform is automating data analysis for product teams

5

Lifehacks

Struggling with productivity: Master the Eisenhower Box Method