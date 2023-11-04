Haryana Pharma Gifts Tata Punch for Diwali, Hails Employees as 'Heroes'

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across India. Every year, employers express their gratitude towards their employees in the form of bonuses, gifts, and other tokens of appreciation. However, the 2023 Diwali season witnessed a gesture that set a new standard in corporate gifting.

In a heartwarming act of generosity, the head of a pharmaceutical company MitsKart in Panchkula, Haryana, surprised his employees with a special Diwali gift ' brand new Tata Punch cars​'. This extraordinary gesture wasn't limited to just the senior staff or management. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Mr. Bhatia is seen personally handing over the car keys to 12 employees, including an office helper​. The employees weren't just chosen at random but were recognised for their hard work, perseverance, and loyalty towards the company​.

The company's director, MK Bhatia, who refers to his employees as "celebrities", didn't stop there. He presented cars to these 12 'star performers', highlighting his appreciation and gratitude towards their dedication and efforts. Furthermore, there's exciting news for other employees as well. Mits Healthcare, the pharmaceutical company in question, has plans in the pipeline to present cars to 38 more employees in the near future​.

This exceptional act of generosity has resonated widely, especially in the backdrop of the festive season when employees across industries anticipate bonuses and gifts from their employers. This businessman from Haryana has undoubtedly set a trend and raised the bar for corporate gifting this Diwali​.

Such gestures not only enrich the bond between employers and employees but also set a precedent for other companies to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work and commitment of their staff in a grand manner.