Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University

TechSparks

Indian climate-tech startups break funding records in 2022: Avaana Capital

According to Anjali Bansal, the Founding Partner of Avaana Capital, startups dedicated to combating climate change secured $2.2 billion in funding.

Sayan Sen202 Stories
Indian climate-tech startups break funding records in 2022: Avaana Capital

Thursday November 30, 2023,

2 min Read

Indian climate-tech startups raised more funding in 2022 than in any previous year, according to research by Avaana Capital.

During a keynote session on Investing in a Net-Zero Future at YourStory's startup-tech summit TechSparks 2023 in Delhi, Anjali Bansal, the Founding Partner of Avaana Capital—a climate-focused fund, highlighted a significant milestone for Indian climate-tech startups.

According to Bansal, startups dedicated to combating climate change secured $2.2 billion in funding in 2022. This amount surpassed the cumulative funding raised in the preceding four years. Seed-stage startups contributed to ~65-75% of investments by volume.

The renewable energy sector witnessed investments totalling $14.5 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22. Notably, about 75% of this deal value came from acquisitions and bond purchases. Bansal emphasised that India has experienced substantial investments in sustainable mobility and the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

"Energy has already arrived, companies are choosing solar energy and hybrid because it is cheaper than thermal, and that is the kind of transformation we have to undergo across various industries," Bansal said.

Also Read
India on path to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 but faces financing hurdle: Report

Despite these positive strides, achieving a net-zero future for India remains a formidable challenge. Bansal emphasised that approximately $10 trillion in climate financing is required to reach net zero by 2070. The ambitious goal of attaining 405 gigawatts in renewable energy capacity by 2030 further underscores the need for substantial investment—estimated at more than $30-40 billion annually.

Bansal highlighted that the current installed capacity is largely utility-scale solar and there is huge potential for distributed rooftop solar.

In June 2022, Avaana Capital, an investment firm focusing on climate and sustainability, successfully secured a commitment of $70 million for the initial closure of its second fund.

Since its inception in 2018, Avaana has provided support to over 20 early-stage startups.

Avaana Capital adopts an investment strategy focused on market-ready solutions poised for commercialisation. The fund directs its investments towards major themes such as energy and resource management, mobility and supply chains, and sustainable agriculture and food systems.

"VC investing is of course solving for consumers, but really it is solving for large problems. Value gets created when there is a big problem but also a big market," Bansal noted.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Press Releases

UpGrad doubles revenue in FY23; loss remains the same

3

Lifehacks

Struggling with productivity: Master the Eisenhower Box Method

4

TechSparks

Mamaearth’s Varun and Ghazal Alagh will inspire entrepreneurs for generations to come: Kunal Bahl

5

Inspiration

Charlie Munger's masterclass: Top 10 quotes with career wisdom