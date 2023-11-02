IPO-bound fintech firm Perfios rejigs top management

B2B SaaS Fintech company ﻿Perfios﻿ has appointed two key executives to its leadership team as the firm prepares for public listing and global expansion in the next 18 months.

Former VP & Head of Engineering at BigBasket, Sumit Nigam, has taken charge as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), while Anu Mathew, who previously worked with Pine Labs, QwikCilver, and HCL, has joined as Chief People Officer (CPO).

Co-founder Debashish Chakraborty, who was serving as the CTO, will continue to serve on the board and will transition to a more strategic role within the organisation.

“He will continue to be on the board and provide guidance on critical technology projects while mentoring the tech team led by Sumit,” the company said in a statement.

The new appointments are part of Perfios' strategic preparation for an IPO listing over the next 18-24 months, along with their plans for global expansion, it added.

Perfios provides real-time credit underwriting solutions to banks and non-banking financial institutions. The 15-year-old startup recently raised $229 million in a Series D funding round led by private equity firm Kedaara Capital. The round valued the company at over $900 million.

Backed by the likes of Warburg Pincus and Bessemer Venture Partners, the Bengaluru-headquartered fintech has raised $384 million to date, according to data intelligence platform Tracxn.

“Their appointments mark the next phase of our growth. Sumit will be driving innovation to fortify our tech stack and on the foundation that is already built by Debashish, and uphold Perfios’ cutting-edge technology," said Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO at Perfios. "With Anu’s expertise, we will take a leap forward towards nurturing our people-first culture, and we eagerly look forward to the transformative influence she’ll bring to our team and the organisations we serve.”

Perfios claims to have presence in 18 countries, working with over 1,000 financial institutions.

Its 75+ software platforms and products and over 500 APIs claim to deliver 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning, and accelerate access to credit and financial services for its clients' customers.

"Perfios has been at the forefront of numerous innovations in the Fintech space, and there are vast opportunities for bringing in the next set of disruptions that can empower our customers in different ways. As we continue to expand and strengthen our global footprint, technology will play a leading role in shaping the future, and I am happy to steer the cutting-edge tech that Perfios is so known for," commented Nigam.

Mathew added to this saying, “Perfios has a rich culture of collaboration and innovation that creates an environment where our people enjoy work. I look forward to building the talent strategy to fuel business growth. I am committed to nurturing a workplace that values diversity, embraces creativity, and empowers every team member to excel.”

