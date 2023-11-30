Titan Capital and Snapdeal Co-founder Kunal Bahl asserted that Honasa Consumer founders Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh, who took their company public in just seven years of starting up, will inspire entrepreneurs for generations to come.

Bahl and fellow Titan Capital and Snapdeal co-founder Rohit Bansal were among the early investors in Honasa Consumer, the parent company of beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth, and made a windfall during its recent public listing.

“Credit to Varun and Ghazal for what they have created,” Bahl said, in a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, at TechSparks 2023, in Delhi.

“In seven years from zero sales, zero idea, zero business, just a couple with an intention to build a business for their children so that they can enjoy toxin-free personal care, to a publicly listed company that is worth whatever it is. More than the valuation and the wealth creation, it is the dream that they have created for an entire generation of entrepreneurs ... that even we can do it,” he elaborated.

Bahl said entrepreneurs need not be concerned about whether they need an IIT degree or know good coding.

“It is about whether we have the idea, the passion, and the relentlessness or not,” he noted.

During the interaction, Bahl said founders should not rely on advice from others to know whether their ideas would work or not, but instead should figure it out on their own. He said successful moments like winning an award or getting featured in the press are not the defining moments of running a startup; they lie in the journey in between successful moments.

He alluded to classic music composer Mozart’s words.

“Mozart said music is not in the notes but is in the silence in between them. At some level, that is the journey of a startup too,” said Bahl. “Valuation creation of a startup happens between two such events—two awards you got or two press mentions you got.”

He also said the journey is not easy and founders should surround themselves with the right people.

“The analogy with music is very similar. It is in the silence, and silence can be deafening in its own way,” said Bahl.

“Silence can be disconcerting. It can cause anxiety, insecurity, and a lot of pressure. But the way to get around it is not that complicated. You surround yourself with colleagues, investors, well-wishers or family who inspire and encourage you in your low moments. You will find a way out of such situations,” he advised.