NSE Q2 net profit rises 13% to Rs 1,999 Cr

The consolidated net profit of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) grew 13% year on year to Rs 1,999 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 3,652 crore for the quarter under review, at a surge of 24% from the year-ago period, said NSE, in a statement.

Apart from trading, total revenue was also supported by other revenue lines, including listing, index services, data services, and co-location facility, said the exchange.

The net profit margins for the July-September quarter of the current financial year 2023-24 (FY24) stood at 50%.

During the first half of FY24, NSE contributed Rs 18,744 crore to the exchequer, which comprised securities transaction tax (Rs 14,858 crore), stamp duty (Rs 1,156 crore), GST (Rs 975 crore), income tax (Rs 1,252 crore) and Sebi (Rs 503 crore).

On the trading volumes front, cash markets recorded an average daily traded volume (ADTV) of Rs 77,757 crore, a surge of 40% year on year (YoY), while the equity futures reached an ADTV of Rs 1,23,019 crore, up 4% YoY. Equity options ADTVs stood at Rs 60,621 crore, up 33% YoY.

On a standalone basis, NSE reported a net profit of Rs 1,562 crore for the quarter under review, an increase of 2 per cent on a year-on-year basis, from Rs 1,535 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Further, the total operating income was at Rs 3,386 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal, a growth of 22% from Rs 2,770 crore registered in the year-ago period.