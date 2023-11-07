Inside OpenAI's First-Ever DevDay – See What's New!

OpenAI's DevDay 2023 was a game-changing event held in San Francisco, showcasing exciting new AI developments for everyone, not just tech experts. Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, kicked things off with a look back at the company's successes and then unveiled a future where AI tools are user-friendly and widely accessible.

One of the big announcements was about custom GPTs. These are specialised AI models that anyone can customise – no coding required. This means AI could become as easy to use as having a conversation.

OpenAI also revealed the Assistants API, a tool that could change how we make apps by letting developers build AI assistants for complex tasks.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined the event, highlighting the strong partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI. He spoke about how this collaboration is transforming Microsoft's Azure cloud platform and their joint mission to empower every person with advanced AI.

Here are the standout features from the event:

: The AI now knows facts up to April 2023 and can search through PDFs and other documents for information. Startup Mentor Program: A new feature that helps startup founders by creating a specialised AI that gives business advice.

OpenAI's DevDay 2023 brought to light the company's vision for an AI-enabled world. They're not just about creating cutting-edge technology; they're also dedicated to making sure that technology is easy to use, safe, and beneficial for everyone. This event was a clear indication that OpenAI is leading the charge in making AI an empowering tool for the masses, opening doors to a new era where AI is an integral part of our daily lives.