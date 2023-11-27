Menu
PE firm True North forays into private credit, raises Rs 1,000 Cr fund

Press Trust of India
PE firm True North forays into private credit, raises Rs 1,000 Cr fund

Monday November 27, 2023,

1 min Read

Homegrown private equity fund True North on Monday announced a foray into private credit, joining a slew of other entities which have started dabbling in this space.

The firm said it had set up a fund in 2022, and has already raised over Rs 1,000 crore. It intends to close the fund by the end of the year, as per a statement.

The business christened "True North Private Credit" will build on the capabilities of the firm over the last two decades.

A favourable risk-reward equation and a good regulatory framework make private credit a robust business, the statement said.

The business will offer agile capital solutions to well-governed and profitable enterprises and deliver superior, risk-adjusted returns to its investors, it said.

The fund, which bridges the supply-demand gaps for middle-market companies, will invest Rs 75 crore by itself into companies and Rs 200 crore along with its co-investment pools, as per the statement.

It targets an internal rate of returns between 15-18%.

Its managing partner Kapil Singhal said domestic institutions, family offices, high-net-worth individuals and wealth partners have supported the fund.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

