Rajasthan Startup Connect: Sessions and hacks to help startups connect, grow, and scale

The Rajasthan Startup Connect: Networking for Growth event, a collaborative initiative by iStart Rajasthan and YourStory, is an event that promises to ignite entrepreneurial spirits, inspire innovation, and forge connections that will propel startups to new heights.

iStart, an initiative by the Department of IT and Communication, Government of Rajasthan, is at the forefront of nurturing innovation, job creation, and entrepreneurship in the state. By nurturing and propelling innovative enterprises, iStart plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth and prosperity in the region.

As part of this initiative, iStart organises the Rajasthan Startup Connect: Networking for Growth Event, featuring three insightful sessions by distinguished speakers and aiming to empower entrepreneurs and transform ideas into thriving businesses.

Session 1: Entrepreneurial Nexus - Overcoming Challenges and Scaling Up

Speaker: Poshak Agarwal, Co-Founder of Athena Education

The day begins with Poshak Agarwal, a man who aims to change the world through education and empowerment. Co-founder of Athena Education, Agarwal is committed to helping students become their best selves and gain admission to prestigious universities worldwide.

But his journey doesn't stop there. He's also the Co-Founder and CEO of Florence Capital, the brain behind India's first lending app exclusively for women. Florence Capital is on a mission to empower women by providing them with secure and ethical loans without the hassle of physical visits. It's also a platform for women to learn about finance and achieve financial independence.

Agarwal's story is one of unwavering determination and impact. His vision, combined with cutting-edge technology, is transforming the landscape of education and financial empowerment. His journey, from a top student in India to scholarships at Stanford and Princeton, and ultimately back to India to co-found Athena Education, is nothing short of inspiring.

He's not just an entrepreneur; he's a mentor, a musician, and a philanthropist. Agarwal’s dedication extends to his role as the Managing Trustee for the NGO Sitare Foundation, which provides quality education to underprivileged children and helps them reach elite institutions.

Session 2: The Power of Networking - Connecting with Venture Capitalists

Speaker: Siba Panda, Founder & Managing Partner, ValuAble

The second session features Siba Panda, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in the world of venture debt, fund management, and strategic planning. Panda's journey is one of building bridges between entrepreneurs and venture capitalists.

As a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary with dual degrees in commerce and law, Panda brings a wealth of experience and expertise. He has worn various hats, including that of an ex-CFO and founding member of Stride Ventures. His journey is marked by the creation of distinct venture debt funds, unique investments, and successful exits. His deep domain expertise in tech-led businesses, specifically in fintech, consumer, agritech, and ed-tech sectors, makes him a true luminary in the industry.

He actively engages with regulatory matters, helping shape the landscape of venture capital transactions. His latest venture, ValuAble, is India's first purpose-led venture debt fund, designed to create value and deliver exceptional outcomes.

Session 3: Navigating legal landscape - speedy cruise for your startup

Speaker: Rajneesh Singhvi, Co-Founder of Aspire Consulting FZE LLC

Rajneesh Singhvi, Co-Founder of Aspire Consulting FZE LLC, is a seasoned professional with a background in accountancy. He excels in solving complex management issues and specialises in international taxation and cross-border advisory. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Singhvi actively contributes to social organisations and has held various leadership roles in business and professional forums. His expertise, coupled with his extensive experience as a speaker and media commentator, adds a dynamic dimension to the event, making him a valuable contributor to the discussions on entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Rajasthan Startup Connect: Networking for Growth event isn't just about speakers; it's about stories, connections, and the boundless possibilities of the entrepreneurial world.