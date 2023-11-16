RBI gives approval to appoint Isha Ambani, two others as directors of Jio Financial

Jio Financial Services on Thursday said the Reserve Bank has granted prior approval to appoint Isha Mukesh Ambani and two others as directors of the Reliance Industries' NBFC firm.

"We wish to inform you that the RBI vide letter dated November 15, 2023, has accorded its approval for the appointment of Isha Mukesh Ambani, Anshuman Thakur and Hitesh Kumar Sethia as directors of the company," Jio Financial said in a regulatory filing.

The company received the RBI approval letter on November 15, 2023, it said.

Jio Financial Services, with a net worth of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, is one of the world's highest-capitalised financial services platforms at inception.

The NBFC firm, in its first earnings report since being carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd, said the company's net profit doubled quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period.

The consolidated net profit in the three months ended September 30 rose to Rs 668.18 crore compared to Rs 331.92 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company's revenue rose 47 to Rs 608.04 crore against Rs 414.13 crore in the June quarter. This was partly helped by a dividend income of Rs 216.85 crore.