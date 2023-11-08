Samsung Gauss: The Cutting-Edge Smartphone AI Set to Outshine ChatGPT

Samsung has officially joined the artificial intelligence (AI) conversation with the announcement of its own generative AI model, Samsung Gauss. This move marks the South Korean tech giant's entrance into a market dominated by innovations like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

Samsung Gauss is named after the renowned German mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss and is designed to operate in three distinct domains: Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image​.

Here’s a closer look at each component:

Samsung Gauss Language:

Poised as a direct competitor to ChatGPT and Google Bard, this large language model is engineered to compose written responses to text prompts, which can streamline tasks like composing emails, summarising documents, and translating content. It is said to also offer "smarter device control" which could hint at advanced integration into smart home devices​.

Samsung Gauss Code:

This element of Gauss is the backbone of a new coding assistant known as code.i, intended to help developers write code more efficiently and swiftly, potentially reducing the more monotonous aspects of programming and allowing developers to focus on more complex feature development​.

Samsung Gauss Image:

With capabilities similar to OpenAI's DALL-E, Samsung Gauss Image can generate and edit images based on prompts, handling style transformations and quality enhancements, including upgrading low-resolution images to higher resolutions​.

Samsung plans to embed Gauss in its upcoming Galaxy S24 handset in the first half of 2024, leveraging it to enhance its product offerings and reduce reliance on LLMs from other providers. The inclusion of Gauss could offer Samsung a distinctive edge in the increasingly competitive smartphone market​.

The company also emphasises privacy with its "on-device AI," processing data locally on Samsung devices which could offer enhanced security and customisation for users, as well as potentially more energy-efficient operations compared to cloud-based AI models​.

Samsung Gauss is already in use internally within the company, aimed at boosting employee productivity. The public can expect its integration into a variety of Samsung products from January 2024​.

In summary, with Samsung Gauss, the company is not just joining the AI party; it is making a statement with a multifaceted AI model that aims to innovate in language processing, coding assistance, and image generation, all while enhancing user privacy and device integration. The next few years will reveal how this ambitious venture will fare against established AI models in the market.