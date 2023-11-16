CHARGE+ZONE unveils 360KW SuperCharging Station

EV charging company ﻿Charge+Zone﻿ has launched SuperCharging Network, offering EV charging solutions.

The first stations will be operational in Mumbai and CCD, Vellore, in November 2023, and will have amenities such as washrooms, restaurants, and shopping facilities.

The stations are equipped with 180 KW dual gun chargers and 360 KW power cabinets, with four guns delivering 60 KW each at 200 Amp and one gun delivering 500 A (DC) current with liquid cooling. These superchargers convert alternating current to direct current, supplying high-power DC voltage and current to EV batteries for swift charging.

CHARGE+ZONE is also expanding its supercharger network in Chennai, South India, to provide charging options for truck and bus fleet operators. The expansion is part of its strategy to establish over 150 superchargers across the country.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has laid a dedicated EV tariff line, while CHARGE+ZONE has installed a separate substation at CCD Vellore. By March 2023, CHARGE+ZONE had over 3,200 charging points across 1,600 EV charging stations in 37 Indian cities. The company aims to reach one million charging points by 2030.

Google introduces "Notes"

﻿Google﻿ has launched a new experiment called Notes, allowing users to view and share tips alongside search results. The experiment is being released through Google's Search Labs, which offers early previews of experimental features for users to test new capabilities not yet widely available.

The Labs experiment aims to offer tips from experts and everyday people about articles or topics, helping users narrow down relevant information and learn from previous experiences. Users can access helpful tips by tapping the "Notes" button below search results in the Google app or on articles on Discover.

They can also create notes to share their experience with a helpful page, using elements like text, stickers, and photos, and choosing from different visual styles to make their note feel unique.

Google has previously conducted search experiments through Labs, including its conversational AI assistant, Bard.

61% of Indian organisations lag in skilling alignment and innovation adoption: Report

Only 39% of organisations focus on identifying current and future skilling needs, aligned with business strategy, indicating a need for comprehensive action to master skills intelligence, reveals a Talent Health Index Report.

Many Indian organisations are underperforming in talent development initiatives, highlighting the need for a comprehensive talent strategy to bridge the skills gap and adapt to workplace changes.

The report noted that organisations in India have room for talent program improvement, with an average THI ranking them in the 'Administrative' maturity level. However, they are slow to adopt emerging talent innovation, with only 17% using learner-centric tools to streamline talent processes and information, and over 55% not yet leveraging AI technology to optimise talent.

Salesforce collaborates with Ministry of Education

﻿Salesforce﻿ has partnered with India's Ministry of Education to train 1,00,000 students using Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform, by 2026, aiming to make Salesforce skills accessible to next-generation Trailblazers and generate new talent in the Salesforce ecosystem.

The program offers industry-relevant, National Occupation Standard course content, including "train-the-trainer" engagements, mentorship, employment connections to Salesforce partners, and a Salesforce-supported Virtual Internship. Modules will be customised on Trailhead based on program requirements by the Ministry of Education, affiliated departments, organisations, and agencies.