Wharton India Economic Forum is back with its annual startup challenge

The Wharton India Economic Forum (WIEF) 2024 is bringing back its highly anticipated annual startup competition, the Wharton India Startup Challenge (WISC). The event, which will be held on January 6, 2024, in Mumbai, aims to offer India's most promising young startups an opportunity to pitch their innovative ideas to a panel of top Indian VCs and entrepreneurs.

Since its inception in 1996, WIEF has become one of the most prestigious India-focused student-run business conferences in the world. It brings together world leaders, professionals, academics, and students from around the world to discuss India's evolution into a prominent global economic power. The Startup Challenge has become one of the most awaited elements of the conference, offering up to $20,000 in cash prizes.

What’s up for grabs?

The Wharton Startup India Challenge is aimed at helping early-stage Indian startups get mentorship and visibility from prominent Indian VCs. The top 10 teams selected from the applicant pool will get a chance to pitch to a panel of Indian VCs and entrepreneurs. Along with the prize money, the finalists will receive mentorship from VC associates before their final pitches, scheduled in-person in Mumbai on January 6, 2024. Similar to last year, when VCs from Sequoia, Accel, Lightspeed, and A91 Partners judged and networked with startups, VCs from the top firms are slated to judge WISC 2024.

What can startups expect?

1. Up to $5,000 worth of AWS credit for each applicant

2. Up to $10,000 worth of AWS credit to each of the top 10 finalists

3. Opportunity to win up to $100,000 worth of AWS credit for top three finalists

WISC 2023 saw 200+ applicants from as many as 25 cities across the country, battling to win the whopping $20,000+ prize money. Past winners have gone on to raise over $85 million in funding from 20+ institutional investors. Ketto, Credenc, Flintobox, Detect Technologies, Itilite, BabyChakra, Zostel, Eunimart, Ishitva, Invoid, MyPetrolPump, Kheyti, and Postergully are some of the startups that have been recognised in previous editions of WISC.

Things to know before you apply

Startups keen to participate can fill out the application here. More details regarding the competition will be updated on the official website. The last date to apply is December 5, 2023.

WISC 2024 will be an effective platform for startups targeting the Indian market to showcase their ideas ​to leading investors ​and ​entrepreneurs​and win exciting cash prizes. The startup challenge will have two rounds, with 10 startups being selected in the first round based on the application materials and making it to the Pitch Day.

These finalist startups will receive mentorship from VC Associates for the final pitches. The top 10 will pitch live in the second round, before an audience of investors and conference attendees. The pitch will consist of a three-minute presentation and a five-minute Q&A session.

