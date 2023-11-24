One of the largest India-focused business conferences in the world, the Wharton India Economic Forum (WIEF) comes back home to proudly host the Annual Wharton India Startup Challenge (WISC). Since its inception, WISC has grown 20x and has been a successful platform for companies like Ketto, Zostel, and BabyChakra. WISC 2024 will be held virtually on 6th January 2024 at St Regis, Mumbai and will see pitches by the top 10 teams to a panel of Indian VCs and entrepreneurs. These finalists will also get a mentoring opportunity with VC associates from India, for the final pitches. This year's prize money is worth $20,000!