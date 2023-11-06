Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Yulu's FY23 loss widens on battery charging-related costs

Yulu recently inked a deal with Zepto to deploy 20,000 next-gen EVs for sustainable, eco-friendly deliveries in key cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.

Aparajita Saxena800 Stories
Yulu's FY23 loss widens on battery charging-related costs

Monday November 06, 2023,

2 min Read

Yulu Bikes' loss for FY23 widened to Rs 95 crore from a year ago on account of higher operational expenses.

The startup recorded a standalone loss of Rs 55.5 crore in the year ended March 31, 2022.

Its revenue rose 40% to Rs 42.8 crore in FY23, helped by an increase in rentals of its electric bikes. It also saw growth in interest income from fixed deposits and mutual fund investments, as well as the sale of scrap.

﻿Yulu﻿'s most significant cost centre was battery charging, wherein expenses rose 3.8X. Total expenses jumped to Rs 134.4 crore in FY23, from Rs 87.3 crore.

The company anticipates achieving profitability in the current financial year (FY2024), aiming for operational profitability by September, but there are no public statements to confirm whether this goal was met.

Yulu has been expanding across India rapidly, especially via partnerships with companies for hyperlocal deliveries.

It recently teamed up with Zepto to deploy 20,000 next-gen EVs for sustainable, eco-friendly deliveries in key cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.

Beyond the top 20 metro cities, the company plans to partner with local entrepreneurs to target Tier II and III cities, the startup's CEO and Founder, Amit Gupta, told YourStory in a conversation at TechSparks 2023.

Last year, the company raised $82 million in a Series B round led by mobility-tech company Magna International. Yulu also partnered with Magna to create a nationwide battery charging and swapping infrastructure to power not only Yulu Bikes but vehicles by other manufacturers as well.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company is looking to launch its initial public offering in FY26, as per news reports.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5