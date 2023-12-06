Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch to us

News

100 million subscribers using 5G in India: Devusinh Chauhan tells Lok Sabha

Telecom service providers have also committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore, including a commitment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for spectrum acquired through auction in July-August 2022

Press Trust of India8330 Stories
100 million subscribers using 5G in India: Devusinh Chauhan tells Lok Sabha

Wednesday December 06, 2023,

2 min Read

The 5G networks have rolled out in 738 districts across the country, and around 100 million subscribers are using these services, marking one of the fastest fifth-generation rollouts in the world, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Telecom service providers have also committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore, including a commitment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for spectrum acquired through auction in July-August 2022, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

"As of November 24, 2023, 5G networks have been rolled out in 738 districts across the country and a total of 3,94,298 base stations have been installed with around 100 million subscribers using 5G services," he informed.

India, he said, has seen one of the fastest 5G rollouts, globally.

"Further Gross Revenue of Telecom service providers has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time in FY 2022-23," Chauhan said.

Also Read
China built nearly 3.22 million 5G base stations by the end of October

The telecom sector growth has been aided by various structural and procedural reforms implemented by the government over the last few years to promote healthy competition, infuse liquidity, encourage investment, and reduce the regulatory burden on operators while protecting the interests of consumers.

These included rationalisation of the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue, allowing spectrum Trading and Sharing, and ensuring adequate spectrum through open and transparent auctions, among others.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Actor Who Took Break from Films to Rs 3300 Crore Entrepreneurial Success

3

News

ZestMoney to shut down operations, lay off remaining 150 employees

4

AI Gen

Warren Buffett's 5/25 Rule: Sharpening Your Decision-Making

5

AI Gen

The Farmer Who Sells Spinach from His Audi A4: Redefining Agripreneurship