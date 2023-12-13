Menu
News

13 states, union territories among achievers in logistics performance index 2023: DPIIT report

The report ranks states on the basis of their logistics ecosystem, highlights the key logistics-related challenges faced by the stakeholders and includes suggestive recommendations, according to the fifth LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2023 report.

Press Trust of India8368 Stories
13 states, union territories among achievers in logistics performance index 2023: DPIIT report

Saturday December 16, 2023,

1 min Read

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, and Gujarat are among the 13 states and Union Territories categorised as achievers in the logistics index chart 2023, according to a report released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Saturday. The index is an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland are the other states that have been categorised as fast movers in the ranking. The states and UTs ranked in the aspirers category include Goa, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The report ranks states on the basis of their logistics ecosystem, highlights the key logistics-related challenges faced by the stakeholders and includes suggestive recommendations, according to the fifth LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2023 report unveiled by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The index aims at enhancing focus on improving logistics performance across states, which is essential for improving the country's trade and reducing transaction cost.

Edited by Megha Reddy

