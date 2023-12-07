The critical role of product-market fit in startup success

Every startup’s journey is unique, akin to navigating uncharted waters. As I reflect on my experience and the broader ecosystem, I believe that the concept of product-market fit (PMF) isn’t just a milestone but a continuum, constantly evolving as businesses grow.

The tech landscape of New India isn’t just about transactions; it’s an intertwining narrative of aspirations, change, and revolutionary ideas. While startups are the vessels of change, they are also stories of trials, tribulations, and triumphs.

PMF is often seen as a golden metric. It reminds me of Marc Andreessen’s profound perspective on the topic. To him, and to many of us in the startup world, PMF is about striking the right chord between a potential market and a stellar product. When they align perfectly, the magic is evident: sales skyrocket, customer engagement peaks and a tangible momentum builds.

Let us go back to the early days in the B2B e-commerce industry. There was a gap in the B2B e-commerce space in India. There were challenges; there was also potential. I envisioned a platform that would empower everyone, from local kiranas to large wholesalers. But how does a startup grow its wings? Startups are like children taking their first steps but at a turbocharged speed. They need the right environment, and, more importantly, the right guidance.

So, what's the trajectory of a startup? A robust business blueprint catches the attention of investors–angels, venture capitalists, and more–propelling these startups through distinct phases.

Initial phase

Here, validation is the key. The founders need to decipher two critical fits:

Consumer-product fit: Understand the market’s requirements, assess potential users, and recognise a substantial audience who can drive the product’s acceptance.

Economic-product fit: Gauge people’s readiness to pay, ensure there’s a large enough paying audience, and confirm the product’s ability to cover its expenses. Achieving this implies the startup has touched its initial PMF milestone.

However, PMF is a moving target. As a startup flourishes, its PMF recalibrates, challenging founders to unlock their subsequent PMF.

Growth phase

With the basics set, the next mission is scaling. The quest for business-profit market fit begins. Strategic decisions come into play–from exploring new regions to leveraging varied distribution channels and tapping into innovative revenue streams. As the startup bolsters its offerings and resources, if it manages to stay profitable, it signals the attainment of business-profit market fit.

Profit phase

Here’s where the rubber meets the road. Being EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) positive isn’t just a metric; it’s a testament to a startup’s resilience and strategy. Startups strive to produce positive EBITDA, which becomes their evolved PMF gauge. This metric underscores a startup’s ability to offset all costs, including overheads not directly tied to revenues. Achieving a positive EBITDA state signifies the startup’s capacity to cater to all expenses and still maintain profitability.

Profits, as aptly put by automobile magnate Lee Iacocca, boils down to “people, product, and profits”. Beyond EBITDA, there’s PAT (profit after tax). Staying profitable post-tax underlines a startup’s fiscal responsibility and adherence to regulations.

As the CEO of a B2B e-commerce marketplace myself, I can tell you, PMF isn’t static. It’s a moving target. The landscape evolves, and our definitions shift. Today, for some startups, the ultimate PMF might even be an IPO–that golden ticket in the entrepreneurial journey.

PMF isn’t an end goal. It’s the path. And as you grow, your markers for success will change. So, to all budding entrepreneurs out there, dream big, adapt, and always, always keep an eye out for your next ‘perfect fit’.

This ongoing pursuit will ensure that your startup remains relevant, competitive, and on a trajectory for sustained success. By recognising and adapting to this fluid nature of PMF, entrepreneurs will not only secure their current foothold but also pave the way for future milestones and breakthroughs.

The author is CEO of Solv, a B2B e-commerce marketplace for SMEs.