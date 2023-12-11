Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: Fostering global collaborations and innovation

The 26th Bengaluru Tech Summit was held at Bangalore Palace from November 29 to December 1, with global leaders, innovators, and government officials converging to explore the latest in technology.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the event, emphasising Bengaluru's rise in the global startup ecosystem. A session led by Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s IT and Biotechnology Minister, invited foreign companies to invest in Karnataka. However, the diverse array of sessions, spanning quantum computing, internet governance, and beyond, truly defined the summit, unravelling the latest technological trends and charting a course for the future.

A global call for collaboration

Kharge’s words set the tone for the summit. “Both weather-wise and otherwise, we can offer you a great place. We request American and other foreign companies to invest in Karnataka as we have a government that is willing to listen and support,” he said, highlighting the state’s openness to international collaborations.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit transcended geographical boundaries, bringing together diverse voices.

Alexander Slater, Managing Director at US-India Business Council, emphasised Bengaluru's pivotal role in technological innovation. “Bengaluru is at the heart of technological innovation. Bengaluru is a critical nerve in the development of the startup ecosystem,” he said.

The sentiment was echoed by Christopher Hodges, US Council General, Chennai, who highlighted the wealth of quality talent available in the city, posing a question that reverberated through the summit, “How can we, businesses, government, and academia, work in alignment?"

Unveiling a visionary future

At the inauguration, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lit the lamp, symbolising the commencement of a celebration of technological innovations. Siddaramaiah proudly declared, “Bengaluru Tech Summit is not just an event but a celebration of technological innovations.”

The summit witnessed the symbolic gifting of a framed sketch of Bangalore Palace to the chief minister by Kharge. An experiential AR/VR-based virtual tour of Bangalore Palace was launched, seamlessly blending history and the future.

Technology and government: A symbiotic relationship

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar brought a unique perspective to the fore, intertwining the health of the citizens with the strength of the government. “If you (citizens) are healthy, we (the government) are healthy. If you’re weak, we’re weak. If you are strong, we are strong,” emphasised Shivakumar, reflecting the symbiotic relationship between the government and its citizens.

Kharge showcased the state's commitment to transforming its technological landscape. “We are transforming from the call centre capital of the world to tech leaders. We are willing to unlearn and learn to build a better future,” he said.

“We here in Bangalore are working towards making India the design centre, technology hub, innovation capital, and manufacturing hub among others, to build in India and make an impact in the world,” he added.

The Fireside Chat featuring Hon'ble Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrashekhar and moderated by Ms. Jaya Jagadish, Country Head and SVP of Silicon Design Engineering at AMD India, at the event's second day discussed India's semiconductor mission, AI's transformative role, and emphasised Bengaluru's significance in the IT sector. The Minister expressed optimism about India's digital economy and previewed the upcoming India AI summit in January, emphasising safety and regulations for responsible AI use.

Global perspectives: Voices from Finland and Germany

The summit reached beyond national borders with video messages from Sari Multala, Minister of Science and Culture, Finland, and Dr Volker Wissing, Minister of Digital and Transport, Germany. Sari Multala marvelled at Bangalore's rise as a technology hub, while Dr Volker Wissing highlighted the shared vision between India and Germany in the innovation of technologies like AI.

The global theme continued with Mark Papermaster, CTO of AMD, praising Bengaluru as a supportive environment for businesses. “Bengaluru is a supportive environment, nurturing businesses and helping them scale,” he said. He inaugurated the largest Global Design Center of AMD, spanning 500,000 sq. ft, in Bengaluru.

Industry vision and insights

The summit also showcased the visionary approach of industry leaders.

Narayana Murthy, Co-founder of Infosys, shared insights during a fireside chat with Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha. Reflecting on the economic landscape, Murthy stated, “Capitalism based on twin pillars of free markets and entrepreneurialism can help eliminate poverty.” He advocated for compassionate capitalism as the key to overcoming poverty in a country like India.

Kharge, echoing Murthy’s sentiments, highlighted the role of American companies in Karnataka's transformation. “American companies have played a pivotal role in transforming Karnataka into a global powerhouse, nurturing a talent pool and propelling [them] towards development,” he said.

Diverse sessions and future focus

The Bengaluru Tech Summit hosted diverse sessions covering topics ranging from quantum computing to internet governance. The Chandrayan 3 experiential zone by ISRO offered a captivating audio-visual planetarium-like experience, showcasing the entire journey of Chandrayan 3 along with insights about the Solar Quest.

The summit concluded with a startup conclave and valedictory session, featuring awards, recognitions, and a musical evening with Aathma Band.

The summit left behind a trail of technological inspiration, global collaborations, and a shared vision for the future. It not only celebrated breakthroughs in technology but also emphasised the need of collaboration across borders and political spectrums for a shared, brighter future.