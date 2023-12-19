Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryHow To’sOpinion
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Govt reconstitutes National Startup Advisory Council, appoints non-official members

Established by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in January 2020, the advisory council aims to provide guidance to the government on initiatives crucial for promoting innovation and supporting the startup ecosystem in India.

Bhuvana Kamath78 Stories
Govt reconstitutes National Startup Advisory Council, appoints non-official members

Tuesday December 19, 2023,

2 min Read

The government has reconstituted the National Startup Advisory Council by nominating 31 non-official members, including Kunal Bahl from ﻿Snapdeal﻿, Sanjeev Bikhchandani from ﻿Info Edge (India)﻿, and Shradha Sharma from YourStory.

The non-official members will serve a two-year term on the council. 

Established by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in January 2020, the National Startup Advisory Council aims to guide the government on initiatives crucial for promoting innovation and supporting the startup ecosystem in India. 

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry said, in a press release, that the members represent various stakeholders, such as founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown and scaled companies in India, and persons capable of representing the interest of investors in startups. The council also includes individuals capable of representing the interests of incubators and accelerators, representatives of associations of stakeholders of startups, and representatives of industry associations.

The council also comprises Abhiraj Singh Bhal from ﻿Urban Company﻿, Rajan Anandan from PeakXV Partners, Nithin Kamath from ﻿Zerodha﻿, and Amit Jain from ﻿CarDekho﻿.

The eighth meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council is set to take place today (December 19, 2023), in New Delhi, with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, presiding as the chairman.

The council convenes regularly to recommend measures aimed at fostering an innovation culture among citizens and students, promoting innovation across all sectors nationwide, supporting creative ideas through incubation, assisting public organisations in innovating public service delivery, and promoting the creation, protection, and commercialisation of intellectual property rights.

(Disclaimer: Shradha Sharma is the Founder and CEO of YourStory.)

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Funding

VideoVerse raises $45M from BlueStone; Co-founders leave to start LLM startup

3

Books

Mindset makeover: Top 5 books for a new perspective on life

4

Funding

Lithium-ion battery recycling company BatX raises $5M in pre-Series A round led by Zephyr Peacock

5

Funding

Waste management co Blue Planet raises $35M for India operations

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter