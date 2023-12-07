Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

India is a labour-rich country with enough institutional maturity, can get to 8% growth: NITI Aayog VC

Bery also cautioned the reality is that the north of India has not been traditionally doing as well as the south of India and this can create tensions in a federal polity.

Press Trust of India8337 Stories
India is a labour-rich country with enough institutional maturity, can get to 8% growth: NITI Aayog VC

Thursday December 07, 2023,

2 min Read

India has potential to grow at 8% as the country is labour-rich with enough institutional maturity of a functioning democracy, NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery said on Thursday.

Bery also cautioned the reality is that the north of India has not been traditionally doing as well as the south of India and this can create tensions in a federal polity.

"So 8 percent growth or something approximating that means continuous change that needs to be politically managed," he said while addressing the Global Economic Policy Forum 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the finance ministry.

According to Bery, the modernisation journey of India is unusual and unique.

"And if I wanted to bet on India for the next 25 years, I would point to first, the fact that we are not labour constrained in a world which is increasingly labour constrained, but much more importantly, that we have the institutional maturity of a functioning democracy with established rules of the game for the transfer of power we have just seen magnificently in the state elections," he added.

Also Read
Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (December 7, 2023)

Bery noted that economic growth in a country like India is a prerequisite for equity.

"So growth is not an end in itself, but it is a means to an end to raise living standards and to secure India's strategic and institutional economy," he said.

Bery pointed out that India is a fastest growing major economy but still the lowest per capita income country in the G20.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Actor Who Took Break from Films to Rs 3300 Crore Entrepreneurial Success

3

AI Gen

Google Releases 7 Free AI Courses: Master AI Skills Without Cost!

4

Daily Capsule

Peter Thiel bets big on India; Unacademy reduced 60% cash burn

5

Research

The pursuit of happiness: Harvard's groundbreaking study