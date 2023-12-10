Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Food

Jubilant Industries CEO Manu Ahuja passes away

In a regulatory filing on Sunday, Jubilant Industries Ltd said, "We regret to inform you of the sudden and sad demise of Manu Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO of the company, on Saturday, December 9, 2023."

Press Trust of India8349 Stories
Jubilant Industries CEO Manu Ahuja passes away

Sunday December 10, 2023,

1 min Read

Jubilant Industries' MD and CEO Manu Ahuja passed away on Saturday, the company said.

In a regulatory filing on Sunday, Jubilant Industries Ltd said, "We regret to inform you of the sudden and sad demise of Manu Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO of the company, on Saturday, December 9, 2023."

Ahuja's sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the company, it said.

"All the Directors and Employees of the Company convey deep sympathy, sorrow and condolences to his family," the filing said.

Ahuja joined the company in May 2018.

According to the company website, Ahuja was an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala. He had rich experience in diverse businesses and industries across India and South East Asia.

Jubilant Industries Ltd is the flagship company of agri and performance polymers business of the Jubilant Bhartia group.

The company's diversified portfolio includes a wide range of crop nutrition, crop growth and crop protection agri products, and performance polymers products comprising consumer products like adhesives, wood finishes; food polymers and latex such as Vinyl Pyridine, SBR and NBR latex.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Startup India

5 cutting-edge tech startup ideas to explore in 2024

3

Interview

Going Zero to One: Why Peter Thiel’s family office is bullish about India

4

Ecommerce

boAT incurs losses in FY23; revenue growth tapers

5

Travel and Leisure

7 offbeat Indian destinations for Christmas and New Year