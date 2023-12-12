Karnataka govt seeks inputs on Gig and Platform Workers Bill to regulate gig economy

The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) conducted a consultative session on the notification of the Gig and Platform Workers Bill. The primary objective was to gather feedback and suggestions from industry experts for the notification of the Bill.

Dr Manjunath Gangadhara, Additional Labour Commissioner (Industrial Relations), Government of Karnataka, and key stakeholders from the gig workers and aggregators community participated in the session. Topics of discussion included the need for a precise definition of a 'gig worker', provisions for social security, the utility of a welfare fund, incentive structures, and financial levy mechanisms.

As per an official statement, the government is actively seeking input from all stakeholders to refine and fortify the draft Bill.

“The Government of Karnataka has already announced in the budget session accident and life insurance for gig workers and is currently in the process of notifying the draft Bill for ‘Gig and Platform Workers’. It is the intention of the government to bring in an all-inclusive legislation that regulates the working, and service conditions and to create a fund by setting up a Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Board to provide protection to gig workers," said Dr Gangadhara.

Organised by the Ease of Doing Business and Government Relations Committee, the session was coordinated by BCIC President Dr S Devarajan, and Maj Neil Castelino, Co-Chair of BCIC and Senior Director - Corporate and Government Affairs (South) at ﻿Flipkart﻿.

“It is imperative to gather essential insights from the industry as the current perception of the gig work sector remains unclear. There are several issues that require attention, such as determining the necessity of a policy for gig workers and exploring existing legislations both domestically and internationally that could serve as benchmarks,” said M N Vidyashankar, Mentor EODB and Guest Affairs Committee, BCIC.

Industry representatives from ﻿Ola﻿, ﻿Uber﻿, ﻿Flipkart﻿, ﻿Zomato﻿, ﻿Dunzo﻿, FreshOn, ﻿Zepto﻿, OMI Foundation, Wadhwani Institute of Technology, UWSSB, and other participants, voiced numerous concerns and presented suggestions during the consultative session.