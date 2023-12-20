KPIs for evaluating the impact of your socio-economic brand

In today’s dynamic business landscape, brands are increasingly recognising the importance of not only achieving financial success, but also making a positive impact on the society. Socio-economic brands are those that prioritise both profit and purpose, aiming to contribute to the well-being of society while maintaining a profitable business model.

As businesses align themselves with socio-economic values, it becomes crucial to develop Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that go beyond traditional metrics.

Let’s explore some innovative KPIs to help measure the success of your socio-economic brand.

1. Community Engagement Index (CEI)

Traditional metrics often overlook the depth of a brand’s connection with its community. The Community Engagement Index (CEI) delves into the qualitative aspects of community involvement. This KPI considers factors such as the brand's participation in local events, the effectiveness of community outreach programs, and the sentiment of the community towards the brand. By quantifying these qualitative elements, brands can gain a comprehensive understanding of their social impact.

2. Environmental footprint offset

Sustainable practices are integral to socio-economic brands. While many businesses measure their carbon footprint, a more nuanced KPI is the environmental footprint offset. This metric evaluates the brand's efforts not only in reducing its environmental impact but also in actively contributing to environmental restoration. This could include initiatives like tree-planting programs, wildlife conservation partnerships, or sustainable resource management projects.

3. Inclusivity and Diversity Quotient (IDQ)

A truly socio-economic brand prioritises inclusivity and diversity within its workforce and customer base. The Inclusivity and Diversity Quotient (IDQ) goes beyond the surface level by measuring the representation of diverse groups at all levels of the organisation. Additionally, it assesses the brand's marketing strategies and how effectively they resonate with a diverse audience. A high IDQ reflects a commitment to fostering an inclusive environment both internally and externally.

4. Social media impact score

In the age of digital communication, social media is a powerful tool for brands to engage with their audience. However, measuring the impact of social media efforts can be challenging. The social media impact score considers not only the quantity of engagement (likes, shares, comments) but also the quality. It assesses the positive social change generated through social media campaigns, highlighting the brand's influence on conversations around socio-economic issues.

5. Circular economy contribution

Socio-economic brands often embrace circular economy principles, aiming to minimise waste and maximise resource efficiency. The circular economy contribution KPI evaluates how effectively a brand closes the loop in its production and consumption cycles. This includes assessing the percentage of recycled materials used, the ease of recyclability of products, and the implementation of take-back programs.

Brands with a high Circular Economy Contribution are not just reducing their environmental impact but actively contributing to a more sustainable economic model.

6. Employee well-being index

The well-being of employees is a fundamental aspect of a socio-economic brand. The Employee Well-being Index measures factors such as work-life balance, mental health support, and professional development opportunities. Brands that prioritise their employees’ well-being not only enhance their organisational culture but also contributes to the overall socio-economic health of the community.

7. Philanthropic ROI (Return on Impact)

While philanthropy is a common practice for socio-economic brands, measuring the impact of charitable contributions can be challenging. The Philanthropic ROI takes a more strategic approach by evaluating the long-term impact of philanthropic initiatives. This KPI considers factors such as the sustainability of social projects, the depth of community engagement, and the alignment of philanthropic efforts with the brand’s core values.

Conclusion

As socio-economic brands continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of business, the need for comprehensive and innovative KPIs becomes increasingly evident.

By embracing metrics such as the Community Engagement Index, Environmental Footprint Offset, Inclusivity and Diversity Quotient, Social Media Impact Score, Circular Economy Contribution, Employee Well-being Index, and Philanthropic ROI, brands can holistically measure their impact on society. These KPIs not only reflect a commitment to profit and purpose but also provide actionable insights for continuous improvement and a more sustainable and socially responsible future.

(Nitika Shahi is the Founder and Director Government Relations at Summentor Pro)