Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Glossary
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Automobile

Mahindra, external investors to infuse Rs 875 Cr in Classic Legends

Classic Legends owns brands like Jawa, Yezdi and BSA, and operates in the fast-growing premium motorcycle segment in India.

Press Trust of India8362 Stories
Mahindra, external investors to infuse Rs 875 Cr in Classic Legends

Wednesday December 13, 2023,

1 min Read

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said it along with external investors will invest Rs 875 crore in unit Classic Legends Pvt Ltd (CLPL).

CLPL owns brands like Jawa, Yezdi and BSA, and operates in the fast-growing premium motorcycle segment in India.

"External investors, along with M&M will invest Rs 875 crore, investors Rs 350 crore and M&M Rs 525 crore, over the next 2-3 years, to build a strong business," the Mumbai-based auto major said in a regulatory filing.

Post the aforesaid investment, M&M would continue to hold 60% of the paid-up equity share capital of CLPL, it added.

On a standalone basis, CLPL had reported revenue from operations at Rs 709.74 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

It had brought back the Jawa motorcycle brand in the domestic market in 2018 and Yezdi last year.

M&M shares were trading 2.02% up at Rs 1,667.15 apiece on the BSE.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

From ISRO Scientist to Organic Date Tycoon: Earning Rs. 6L Per Acre in Profits

3

Funding

D2C fast fashion brand Snitch bags Rs 110 Cr in Series A funding

4

Funding

Agilitas receives Rs 100 Cr funding from Nexus Venture Partners

5

AI Gen

The Power of Solitude: Tesla's Path to Innovation