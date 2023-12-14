Myntra gives a fillip to D2C fashion ecosystem’s Rising STARS

The recently concluded festive season served as a great opportunity for made-in-India fashion D2C brands to build deeper salience with customers. MyntraRising STARS, a one-of-its-kind programme to strengthen India’s D2C ecosystem, played a pivotal role by providing a platform for these brands to connect with customers and enable accelerated growth.

D2C brands in categories like fashion, footwear, accessories and home witnessed whopping demand during the festive season, with some of them clocking approximately 5X growth on Myntra during Big Fashion Festival as compared to the last festive edition.

Launched in July this year, the Myntra Rising STARS programme is designed to give a boost to made-in-India D2C brands, with unique offerings that possess the ability to help the country’s fashion ecosystem grow. During BFF, some of the brands under this programme recorded a year-on-year growth rate of 100%. Some of the men’s categories, including casual, occasion and work wear as well as luggage, travel, and accessories, witnessed more than 250% growth in demand over the last festive season. Lingerie and loungewear registered ~200% YoY growth in demand.

Known for off-beat and trendy designs, D2C brands strike a chord with today’s fashion-forward customers. During the festive fashion extravaganza, among others brands of Myntra Rising STARS played a key role in getting more than six lakh new customers to make their first purchase from the platform. Some products that witnessed heightened demand on Myntra Rising STARS included kurtas, kurta sets, shirts, tops, dresses, T-shirts, and trousers. Myntra recorded a phenomenal 80+% YoY growth in the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) category.

Speaking on the Rising Stars program, Maneesh Kumar Dubey, Senior Director - Category Management Marketplace, Myntra, said, "The growth witnessed by the brands in the D2C ecosystem associated with us through the Myntra Rising STARS Program during the festive season has been phenomenal and has given us the motivation to power these new-age D2C brands with even greater commitment. The unique selection of these made-in-India brands under the MRS banner has been received well and appreciated by customers including first-time shoppers. We are elated by the overwhelming participation in D2C MRS which is 250+ brands strong and are confident of scaling bigger heights as we move ahead."

Sharing her festive season experience with Myntra, Heena Pawar, of D2C brand Powerlook, said, “We were thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to our offerings during this festive season, starting with Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival, as we witnessed 110% growth on the platform. Customers’ trust in our brand is invaluable, and we are committed to consistently delivering high-quality products.”

Myntra’s programme also provides participating brands enhanced visibility to their new launches via various marketing efforts, dedicated real estate on the app, and interventions across the funnel to build and scale.