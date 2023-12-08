Pantone's 2024 Color of the Year is Peach Fuzz

Pantone, a global authority on color and provider of professional color standards for the design industries, has announced "Peach Fuzz" as its 2024 Color of the Year. Known as PANTONE 13-1023, Peach Fuzz is described as a soft, inviting hue that lies between pink and orange. This color choice symbolizes tenderness and communicates a message of caring, community, and collaboration, reflecting a movement towards empathy and understanding in society.

Peach Fuzz is not just a color; it's a representation of the current global mood and attitudes. Pantone's Color of the Year program, which began in 1999 with Pantone 15-4020 Cerulean Blue, has evolved into a cultural phenomenon. The program aims to capture and express the prevailing societal mood through color. This year's selection, Peach Fuzz, is associated with healing and inspires a sense of community. It offers a chance for introspection, comfort, and inner peace, impacting our well-being and inner serenity.

In the world of architecture and interior design, Peach Fuzz is used to create welcoming atmospheres. The color nurtures tranquility and provides spaces for relaxation and personal growth. Whether on a painting wall, in home décor, or in furniture, the color brings a gentle warmth to intimate spaces.

This announcement also marks the 25th anniversary of Pantone's Color of the Year program. Over the years, Pantone has revealed many statement colors that have significantly influenced the design world. Each color reflects the cultural zeitgeist and often forecasts global trends in various domains.

Peach Fuzz follows the 2023 Color of the Year, “18-1759 Viva Magenta,” which represented brave fearlessness and joy. The choice of colors by Pantone over the years highlights the dynamic relationship between color trends and the collective emotional and cultural shifts globally.