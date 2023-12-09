Startups light up YourStory's Pitch Fest in Delhi with bright ideas and bold solutions

After the resounding success of the pitch fests in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the stage was set for entrepreneurs to showcase their game-changing business models at a high-stakes battleground in New Delhi.

Anticipation and excitement filled the air, as modern-day innovators from eight startups, across the fields of deeptech, cleantech, and agritech, presented their brightest and boldest ideas at Pitch Fest'23, on the grand stage of TechSparks Delhi, before an eminent jury of micro VCs.

The jury featured luminaries from the startup ecosystem, including Karun Arya, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer, Getvantage; Nakul Saxena, President, LetsVenture; Kalp Bhatt, MD, Incub8.co; Aastha Grover, Head, Startup India; Nitin Chandalia, MD & Partner, BCG; and Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Seafund. Other attendees included tech enthusiasts and investors from the startup ecosystem.

Here's are the startups that pitched their ideas at the Pitch Fest in Delhi.

Footrax

Founded in 2017 by Chintan Lodha and Kushal Rathore, Ahmedabad-based Footrox offers a sports performance tracking and analysis wearable device, designed for amateurs, semi-professionals, and professional players.

Kiko Live

Mumbai-based Kiko Live, founded in 2020 by Alok Chawla, is a video shopping and selling platform that enables local sellers to open an online store in under two minutes.

Recircle

ReCircle is a Mumbai-based clean-tech innovator founded by Rahul Nainani and Gurashish Singh Sahni in 2016. It focuses on resource recovery and a circular future by empowering consumers and brands to divert waste from landfills and oceans, thus promoting recycling, reuse, and repurposing.

Fabrik

Fabrik, founded by Puneet Badrinath and Antony Adhiban in 2017, is a Bengaluru-based 3D web-based ecosystem that aims to make 3D, AR, VR, XR, Metaverse, and spatial content accessible, affordable, and user-friendly.

Farmonaut

Bengaluru-based Farmonaut, founded by Akash Omar in 2019, uses geospatial technology to assist farmers in reducing investment on farm inputs and increasing yield.

Naxtarlabs

Naxatra Labs, an Ahmedabad-based company founded in 2020 by Abhilash Maurya and Piyush Verma, specialises in creating axial flux motors for electric two- and three-wheelers, offering customised powertrain solutions.

Autotisement

Autotisement, a New Delhi-based adtech startup founded in 2023 by Aman Agarwal, provides backlit autorickshaw ads that glow at night to help reach target audiences and increase brand visibility.

Reboltnetwork

Bengaluru-based Rebolt Network, founded in 2022 by Sunil Prabhakar and Murali Shankar, is an EV charging network that aims to reduce range anxiety and promote cleaner environments. The app provides easy access to charge stations, allowing users to find nearby stations, book slots, and manage their wallet.