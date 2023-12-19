Prime Video's ‘Mission Start Ab’ aims to discover India's next unicorn

On December 19, 2023, Prime Video will premiere the reality series, Mission Start Ab, signalling a new era in unscripted entrepreneurial over-the-top (OTT) streaming. Exclusive to Prime Video in 240+ countries, Mission Start Ab offers an unfiltered glimpse into the trials and triumphs of building the next unicorn.

The series is conceptualised as part of Prime Video’s partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, and hosted by Masaba Gupta and Cyrus Sahukar. Mission Start Ab, puts the spotlight on 10 entrepreneurs, these ambitious individuals will compete, vying for mentorship and funding from industry heavyweights Kunal Bahl, Anisha Singh, and Manish Chowdhary. The challenges they face, including interactions with Ritesh Agarwal and Rohit Shetty, lend authenticity and real-world relevance to the series.

Lessons from investors

Before Mission Start Ab takes centre stage, it's crucial to recognise the transformative potential of lessons from seasoned entrepreneurs. These entrepreneurs — Bahl, Singh, and Chowdhary — embody the ethos of resilience, strategic acumen, and adaptability. Their journeys serve as masterclasses in leadership, providing a solid foundation for the aspiring individuals competing on the show.

Bahl, emphasising the essence of startup moments, drew parallels with Mozart's philosophy, asserting that true valuation creation unfolds in the silences between noteworthy events. The shared wisdom extends beyond Bahl, with Singh and Chowdhary contributing valuable lessons that promise to enrich both participants and viewers of the upcoming reality series.

Focusing on trailblazers

The heartbeat of Mission Start Ab lies in the startups it features — innovative ventures poised to disrupt industries.

Basis, founded in 2019, to bridging knowledge and trust gaps to empower women in making sound financial decisions. JioVio, a healthtech startup established in 2017 to bridge the gap between pregnant mothers and the medical system using artificial intelligence-powered products.

, a healthtech startup established in 2017 to bridge the gap between pregnant mothers and the medical system using artificial intelligence-powered products. Yatrikart , a retail and B2B company founded in 2021, which is revolutionising the way last-mile retailers conduct business.

, a retail and B2B company founded in 2021, which is revolutionising the way last-mile retailers conduct business. Redesyn , founded in 2013, to help content creators like designers and influencers to monetise their passion.

, founded in 2013, to help content creators like designers and influencers to monetise their passion. Shri Chyawan Ayurveda , established in 2018, offers Ayurvedic products based on well-researched principles.

, established in 2018, offers Ayurvedic products based on well-researched principles. Alippo , founded in 2021, is a live upskilling and empowerment platform for women.

, founded in 2021, is a live upskilling and empowerment platform for women. Daybreak , a dental care startup founded in 2022, provides functional and biocompatible dental products.

, a dental care startup founded in 2022, provides functional and biocompatible dental products. DTown Robotics , established in 2018, is transforming agriculture and defence with drones and robots. Pension

, established in 2018, is transforming agriculture and defence with drones and robots. Pension Box , founded in 2021, is building India's first digital pension app.

, founded in 2021, is building India's first digital pension app. Spur, established in 2021, provides omnichannel helpdesk, marketing, and commerce integration for ecommerce stores.

These startups, each with a unique narrative, add depth and diversity to the series, making it a compelling watch for seasoned entrepreneurs and enthusiasts.

Save the Date

Circle December 19, 2023, on your calendar as Prime Video unfolds a riveting exploration of innovation, determination, and the relentless quest for greatness. Mission Start Ab is a captivating portrayal of the dynamic and challenging universe of entrepreneurship. Tune in for a front-row seat to witness the unfolding drama of India's next unicorn and glean insights from the journeys of both established entrepreneurs and emerging startups.