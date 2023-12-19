Meet the 3 trailblazing EV startups in the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2023 cohort

In the era of climate consciousness, the electric vehicle (EV) sector stands as a catalyst for change. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric car sales soared to 10 million in 2020, and this number is expected to multiply to 145 million by 2030.

With increasing environmental concerns and a collective push towards renewable energy, the EV market is witnessing unprecedented growth. In 2020, electric cars comprised 4.6% of global car sales, showcasing a remarkable shift towards sustainable mobility. This surge is a seismic shift in how we envision our daily commutes.

As the world accelerates towards sustainable transportation, the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2023 spotlights three startups at the forefront of this green revolution.

Fostering innovation in the EV ecosystem

The Qualcomm Design in India Challenge (QDIC) is an annual initiative. Inspired by the incredible potential of smart devices and products, it encourages deeptech hardware startups to leverage Qualcomm's technologies. The challenge spans diverse sectors like healthcare, robotics, drones, and automotive, supporting India's evolving hardware technology ecosystem.

Our previous article featured three startups—Thryv Mobility, Ayati Devices, and Rymo Technologies. Each showcased a commitment to leveraging hardware technology for societal betterment, setting the stage for a broader narrative of innovation and impact.

This continuation of our exploration into the transformative potential of QDIC spotlights the next three startups:

Flextron - Marcn Technologies: Fast-charging dreams take flight

Imagine a world where charging an electric vehicle takes as little as 10 minutes, a world where range anxiety is nothing but a distant memory. This dream ignited the journey of Flextron-Marcn Technologies, a company founded by five entrepreneurs bound by a common passion for solving real-world problems. Inspired by the shared vision of making EV charging fast, convenient, and accessible to all, Flextronev embarked on a mission.

Their breakthrough products, FlexGrid and FlexStack, positioned Flextron as a driving force in the EV charging industry. In a market grappling with the challenge of long charging times, Flextron - Marcn Technologies’ innovation is more than a product; it's a catalyst for transforming the way we approach electric mobility.

Auklr Technologies: Navigating the digital frontier of EVs

Founded with a vision to reshape the future of the automotive industry, Auklr's journey began with a conversation between founders Ashok Babu and Rakesh Naveen. Their realisation of the inadequacy of traditional analogue instrument clusters for EVs sparked a journey that would redefine the EV driving experience.

Auklr's Android-based digital instrument clusters for 2W offer more than just information; they provide a seamless integration of essential vehicle data and advanced features, enhancing the overall driving experience. From Android integration to tailored solutions for EVs, Auklr's story is one of adaptation, innovation, and a commitment to ushering in a new era of automotive technology.

FLO MOBILITY: Navigating autonomy for a sustainable tomorrow

As the world embraces autonomy, FLO MOBILITY aims to make driverless technology accessible to all. Despite facing hurdles like the COVID-19 pandemic and chip supply shortages, the team's relentless execution and frugal innovation approach resulted in one of the world's most affordable autonomous navigation platforms for industrial vehicles.

Flo-Nav, FLO MOBILITY's autonomous navigation platform, operates without lidar, using cameras and a range of sensors to navigate both indoor and outdoor environments. Its journey is not just about technology; it's a narrative of overcoming challenges for a sustainable and autonomous future.

Driving towards a greener tomorrow

Flextronev, Auklr Technologies, and FLO MOBILITY are all doing their bit for the cause of sustainable transportation.

As the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2023 unfolds, these startups stand not just as contenders but as architects of a future where the roads are cleaner, the air is purer, and the journey is electric. Stay tuned for upcoming articles featuring the remaining startups in this exciting cohort.