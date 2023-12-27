Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinion
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

SEBI extends deadline to add nominees in mutual funds, demat accounts to June 2024

Earlier, the deadline to nominate a beneficiary or opt out of it by submitting a declaration form was December 31, 2023.

Press Trust of India8392 Stories
SEBI extends deadline to add nominees in mutual funds, demat accounts to June 2024

Wednesday December 27, 2023,

1 min Read

Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday extended the deadline to June 30 next year for demat and mutual fund account holders to provide a nomination.

Earlier, the deadline to nominate a beneficiary or opt out of it by submitting a declaration form was December 31, 2023.

The move is aimed at helping investors to secure their assets and pass them on to their legal heirs.

"Based on representations received from the market participants, for ease of compliance and investor convenience, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of 'choice of nomination' for demat accounts and mutual fund folios to June 30, 2024," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular.

Also Read
Apraava Energy secures 300 MW wind energy project in Karnataka

Further, SEBI asked asset management companies (AMCs), depository participants and Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs) to encourage the demat account holders and mutual fund unit holders to fulfil the requirement for nomination/opting out of the nomination by sending a communication on fortnightly basis by way of emails and SMS to all such unit holders who are not in compliance with the requirement of nomination.

The communication should provide guidance to provide nomination or opt out of nomination.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (December 27, 2023)

3

AI Gen

Harvard's Top 10 Free Online Courses in AI & Entrepreneurship

4

News

Govt directs digital platforms not to carry ads of fraudulent loan apps

5

Artificial Intelligence

How AI is transforming your shopping experience in 2024