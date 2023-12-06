Menu
Funding

SenseAI launches inaugural fund of Rs 200 Cr for AI startups, appoints Raja Gopalakrishnan as general partner

The Gurugram-based VC firm intends to invest in 18-20 AI-first startups, with an emphasis on seed and pre-Series A stage companies.

Ishan Patra
Wednesday December 06, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿SenseAI Ventures﻿, an artificial intelligence-focused investment firm, has launched its inaugural fund—SenseAI Fund I—of Rs 200 crore (~$25 million) to support the AI startup ecosystem in India.

The Gurugram-based VC firm intends to invest in 18-20 AI-first startups, with an emphasis on seed and pre-Series A stage companies. Additionally, the early-stage fund aims to provide follow-on investments to support its portfolio companies.

These investment commitments are in line with the VC firm’s plan to back founders focused on AI and their inventive solutions within India’s growing AI landscape.

“We recognise that the journey of an AI-first startup is as challenging as it is transformative. Our approach is beyond capital; as experienced founders and operators, we offer bespoke support tailored to the unique needs of each AI-first startup,” said Rahul Agarwalla, Co-founder of SenseAI Ventures.

SenseAI Ventures has invested in AI-first startups such as ﻿vernacular.ai﻿, ﻿CureSkin﻿, Niveshi, Jovain.ml, and Monet Networks.

Since 2017, the VC firm has been investing in and supporting AI innovation. It has achieved four exits and maintains a portfolio of 12 startups in areas such as AI SaaS, AI B2C, and AI Tools. Nearly all of its portfolio companies have secured additional investments, with CureSkin and ﻿Skit.ai﻿reaching Series B.

Meanwhile, the VC firm has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Raja Gopalakrishnan as a general partner.

Gopalakrishnan, a seasoned global CXO known for building successful businesses across diverse geographies, brings extensive experience from leading three successful startups in the fields of data, BPO, and money movement. With over 30 years of experience in finance and technology roles, he adds valuable expertise to the team.

“We will continue to build on the foundation of ‘Beyond Capital’, providing more than just funding. We offer a partnership that starts with product and technology, fostering a breed of AI startups that are both successful and revolutionary,” Gopalakrishnan remarked.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

