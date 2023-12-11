Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (December 11, 2023)

The Circle FC supports 10 South Korean startups in second cohort

Delhi-based business accelerator and soft-landing platform The Circle FC has concluded its mentorship programme for 10 South Korean startups as part of the second cohort, across sectors such as healthtech, HRtech, and SaaS.

During the fourth-month programme, the startups signed 18 MoUs and went through over 500 hours of mentoring with more than 200 one-on-one meetings. About seven companies were registered, while many set up local offices and participated in ecosystem events such as NASSCOM Engineering & Design Summit, World Dental Show (Mumbai), Medical (Delhi), and AOMSI (Delhi), the firm said in a statement.

The in-person demo day was held at The Circle Work in Gurugram on November 23 and witnessed participation from more than 200 stakeholders including investors, academia, government bodies, corporates, and local entrepreneurs.

“At The Circle FC, we're not just fostering businesses; we're building an ecosystem that strengthens ties, fosters cross-cultural understanding and propels the shared vision of global entrepreneurship," said Nemesisa Ujjain, VP - Innovation at The Circle FC.

Easebuzz ties up with Wix.com to make digital payments secure

Pune-based Easebuzz payments platform has partnered with NASDAQ-listed software firm Wix.com to expand its digital presence. Through the partnership, Easebuzz will offer Wix.com merchants a complete suite of online payment solutions to accept secure digital payments on websites and ecommerce stores, aiming to simplify the payment experience.

Easebuzz will enable merchants using Wix.com to accept payment methods including debit and credit cards, net banking, UPI, and wallets. The companies aim to meet the demands of the rapidly expanding Indian ecommerce market, which is expected to reach $150 billion by 2026, according to a statement.

"The integration is aimed to provide merchants with the ability to manage and track all their orders and payment transactions through a single dashboard. We strongly believe that our superfast checkout experience will help Wix merchants improve their order conversion rates and foster business growth,” Rohit Prasad, MD and CEO of Easebuzz, said.

Cybersecurity firm Securonix appoints Venkat Kotla as CTO

Cybersecurity and enterprise technology firm Securonix has onboarded Venkat Kotla as the chief technology officer. In this role, Kotla will be responsible for leading the company’s engineering function and fostering partnerships with leading technology organisations to support the growing demand for the company’s Unified Defense SIEM platform.

Kotla has more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software, with the latest stint as the vice president and head of engineering for economy BU at Atlassian. Prior to joining Atlassian, Kotla spent over 14 years in senior engineering leadership roles at Google.

"SIEM is the backbone of cybersecurity defences, and Securonix has long been the industry’s premier solution provider. I look forward to working with the leadership team to incorporate advanced technologies into the platform and aggressively develop new partnerships with the world’s leading technology providers,” Kotla said in a statement.

