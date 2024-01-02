Surfer SEO review: An effective tool for on-page SEO?

Ever made a Google search on "top SEO tools?" If yes, then you must be aware of Surfer SEO.

An incredibly popular SEO software, Surfer SEO is one of the most opted-for tools in the field of SEO and content marketing.

But the question is - is it right for you? In a sea of similar software and systems, is Surfer SEO the best on-page SEO tool you can get?

In this blog, we strive to answer these questions for you. Read below as we present a quick but detailed Surfer SEO review exploring the tool's utility, pros and cons, pricing, alternatives, and more.

What is Surfer SEO, and how can you utilise it?

Surfer SEO is amongst the most highly-rated SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) tools in the market. It is exclusively designed for content writers and editors aiming to create content that is SEO-friendly.

Being a cloud-based platform, it offers multiple helpful SEO features that work in sync to make your content rank higher. Its USP? Surfer SEO analyses over 500 on-page signals to give you a quick, personalised SEO to-do list for improving your SERP ranking!

There are many ways in which a company can utilise this tool to strengthen its content marketing efforts. Some of the most prevalent uses of Surfer SEO include:

On-page SEO optimisation

Keyword research

Competitor analysis

Backlink analysis

Content performance tracking

Surfer SEO Tool - 5 pros & cons you can not ignore

Now that you know about Surfer SEO's features and applications, here are a few of its pros and cons you should be aware of before investing in it:

Pros

The platform is easy to use, with an intuitive UI and no learning curve. The in-built content editor is robust and feature-rich. The LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing) keyword suggestions are spot-on. Surfer SEO is capable of integrating with a versatile range of third-party tools. The customer support is responsive and friendly.

Cons

Surfer SEO is more expensive than its competitors. The platform offers no free trial. The keyword research feature is inefficient.

Surfer SEO pricing - Is Surfer SEO free?

Now, let us discuss another important aspect of a tool - its pricing.

Surfer SEO offers three comprehensive pricing plans:

Essential AI: Available at $119/month Advanced AI: Available at $239/month Max AI: Available at $419/month

All these prices are applicable if you choose to be billed annually. Apart from these three, the tool also offers a custom pricing plan called Enterprises.

Each of these plans comes packed with all the basic SEO features one may need for content optimisation. Right from a plagiarism checker tool to WordPress and Google Docs integration, Surfer SEO pricing plans are exhaustive.

And in case you want extra add-ons, you can always get them included in your package by paying a nominal amount.

Surfer SEO Extension - Why you should use it?

Including Surfer SEO in your content marketing toolkit is a great way to ensure every piece of content published by your company ticks all SEO requirements. As it's also available in the form of a separate Chrome extension, incorporating it into the system is also easy and hassle-free.

However, if you want a more specific list of reasons as to why you should use Surfer SEO, here are a few:

1. Ensures efficient SEO optimisation

Surfer SEO is a powerful tool that is entirely based on data analysis. So, it offers smart SEO recommendations and suggestions that make sure your content ranks higher on SERPs, eliminating the chances of a hit or miss.

2. Easily compares articles

Surfer SEO's USP is its efficacious competitor analysis. This proves to be extremely helpful when it comes to comparing articles with the top-rated ones on Google and finding the missing blocks in yours.

3. Offers useful competitor insights

Surfer SEO gives you a sneak peek into your competitors' SEO strategies. With on-point reports and insights, this tool helps you understand what works in your industry and how you can include that in your content.

Top 3 alternatives to Surfer SEO

Surfer SEO is an incredible tool. But it may not be fit for your needs. Or perhaps the pricing may be a little too high for you.

Whatever the case may be, if you want an SEO tool that is just as efficient and powerful as Surfer SEO, here are three of its best alternatives:

1. Frase

An excellent symphony of SEO and AI, Frase currently owns the throne of being the best Surfer SEO alternative. It is just as intuitive and easy to navigate.

The tool offers several crucial features like a text editor, content brief generator, and content optimiser to make your content rank higher on SERPs. However, the pocket pinch is comparatively less, with plans starting at $14.99/month only.

2. Content Harmony

Another wonderful Surfer SEO substitute is Content Harmony. This user-friendly platform prioritises SEO optimisation of all kinds of content.

Content Harmony comes with several essential features, but the one that stands out the most is its efficient Search Intent Analysis functionality. Besides, it also offers keyword reports, AI-driven topic modelling, competitor outlines, and more, starting at a price range of just $99/month.

3. MarketMuse

MarketMuse is a dedicated AI content planning and optimisation software known for its wide array of features. This tool is possibly the most budget-friendly alternative to Surfer SEO.

It helps you analyse your content, find FAQ suggestions, create briefs, and whatnot. As for the pricing, you can opt for its forever free plan or go for the premium paid ones starting at only $149/month.

Conclusion

Surfer SEO is a remarkable tool for anyone looking to optimise their content for SEO. With robust features and all-inclusive pricing plans, this tool ticks all the boxes for efficient on-page SEO software. So, if you are searching for one, Surfer SEO is undoubtedly the right choice.