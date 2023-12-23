Creating Gen-Z-friendly workplaces and millennials finding a family in community—our top stories this week

As the youngest workforce to enter the market, Generation-Z or Gen-Z prioritises diversity, inclusion, work-life balance, flexibility, and time for other interests. As a generation that is also experiencing higher rates of anxiety, depression, and distress at the workplace, a mental health-friendly environment and work culture is a top priority for them.

Young employees talk about how they made conscious career decisions--including leaving jobs--to follow their passions even during a period of economic slowdown and layoffs.

Atypical families become safety nets for urban millennials

Urban millennials are building their own ‘atypical’ families comprising individuals they share values and experiences, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

“Navigating the deep cultural conditioning of the pre-millennium upbringing that in many ways was enmeshed with choiceless codependency, narrow worldviews, and toxic relationality, as adults, we are exposed to a world where these detrimental patterns are being called out,” says 35-year-old Sruthi Kannath, a fashion designer from Chennai.

For this generation, these “formed” families are emerging as safety nets that their biological families were traditionally presumed to be.

In other news…

Faridabad man leaves full-time job to care for the elderly

Anadi Vriddhashram in Pali village near Faridabad is a big happy family. Pranav Shukla started the old age home, which houses over 40 senior citizens, with his wife in 1996. Back then, he rented a house and opened it for three senior residents.

“During my younger days, I met an elderly gentleman at the Okhla station every day on my way to work. I would buy him food and blankets whenever I could. He passed away in my presence,” Shukla told India Today.

In 2017, Shukla left his full-time job and took charge of the old-age home. Over the past 28 years, the ashram has been home to about 300 senior citizens.

Sub-Inspector becomes athletic champion in her 50s.

B Anuradha, an Assistant Sub-Inspector attached to Central Crime Station in Visakhapatnam, secured gold in powerlifting and discus throw, silver in javelin throw, and bronze in shot put—all in the 50+ age category.

She secured these victories at the Sanyukta Bhartiya Khel Foundation’s (SBKF) 9th National Games held in Dharamshala.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, since 1992, when she joined the police department, Anuradha actively participated in athletics and sports, competing in several national powerlifting championships, and achieving a karate black belt. Having entered the police department through the sports quota, she harboured a longstanding desire to become an officer.