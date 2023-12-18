Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Glossary
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Ecommerce

B2B marketplace Udaan lays off over 100 employees shortly after raising $340M

Lightspeed and DST Global-backed Udaan raised $340 million in funding from UK’s M&G Plc last week.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian212 Stories
B2B marketplace Udaan lays off over 100 employees shortly after raising $340M

Monday December 18, 2023,

2 min Read

Days after securing $340 million in Series E funding, business-to-business (B2B) marketplace ﻿Udaan﻿ has let go of 100-120 employees, as per a report by ET Retail.

A spokesperson for Udaan confirmed the development to YourStory.

“Over the last few years, we have made significant investments to build a solid and sustainable business. We believe in efficiency as a driver of profitable growth and are continuously making efforts to enhance efficiency, grow business sustainably and further improve customer experience," the spokesperson said.

"We have already made significant progress in our journey towards building a profitable business and continue to make relevant interventions to our already proven business model while remaining customer-centric and agile. However, these interventions have also resulted in some redundancies in the system,” they added.

The company is working towards providing all requisite support to the impacted employees, which includes medical insurance, compensation package as per company policy, and placement assistance, the spokesperson added.

“We remain committed to our goal of driving Kirana commerce and empowering small and medium businesses of Bharat by leveraging the power of ecommerce,” they noted.

In June last year, Udaan laid off nearly 200 employees, or 5% of its workforce as part of a larger cost-cutting measure.

Also Read
Udaan raises debt funding from Temasek-backed EvolutionX Debt Capital

Last week, the company raised $340 million in a mix of fresh equity and conversion of existing debt into equity. This came just months after the company restructured its business units following the exit of Chief Technology Officer Gaurav Bhalotia.

Founded in 2016 by former Flipkart executives Sujeet Kumar, Amod Malviya, and Vaibhav Gupta, Udaan is a B2B ecommerce platform with over three million retailers listed across categories such as fruits and vegetables, electronics, home and kitchen supplies, and lifestyle. Udaan supplies groceries and other products to sellers who further sell to customers. 

The company has raised over $1.5 billion (debt and equity) so far from investors including Lightspeed, ﻿Tencent Holdings, and ﻿DST Global.

In FY23, Udaan’s losses narrowed 33% year-over-year to Rs 2,213 crore while operating revenue plunged 43% to Rs 5,609 crore compared to the previous year.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Funding

Orbis Financial Corporation raises Rs 102 Cr

3

Books

Mindset makeover: Top 5 books for a new perspective on life

4

AI Gen

The Ultimate AI Tools Every Professional Needs to Outsmart the Competition

5

FoodTech

After Zomato, Swiggy to charge restaurants collection fee to facilitate online payments from customers

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter