Mergers and Acquisitions

Uniqus Consultech acquires global ESG business of Goodera

Goodera's ESG tech platform, operating as a cloud-based software, helps corporates in the performance of their sustainability programmes.

Bhuvana Kamath62 Stories
Uniqus Consultech acquires global ESG business of Goodera

Wednesday December 06, 2023,

2 min Read

Global consulting firm ﻿Uniqus﻿ Consultech has acquired the global ESG business of ﻿Goodera﻿, said a statement by the company. Post the acquisition, Goodera’s ESG tech platform will be renamed as ESG UniVerse. 

As a part of the acquisition, Uniqus will acquire marquee global ESG clients using Goodera’s ESG platform. The teams serving these clients will also become a part of Uniqus. 

Goodera's ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance) tech platform, operating as a cloud-based software, helps corporates perform their sustainability programmes. By using the platform, companies can automate the collection, maintenance, and approval of their ESG data; and ensure precise disclosures against global frameworks, standards, and rating requirements. 

“One of the major challenges faced by companies in the area of ESG is the weakly integrated data that resides across different information systems. By integrating Goodera’s tech stack with our consulting expertise, our overall ESG offering through a single platform will help businesses to measure, monitor, and improve their ESG performance,” said Jamil Khatri, Co-founder & CEO of Uniqus.

Uniqus is making investments in augmenting ESG UniVerse with data management, reporting, and AI-enabled smart search capabilities, and adding features such as GHG Inventorization, Value Chain Assessment, Peer Benchmarking, and ESG Maturity Assessment. 

Several of these additional capabilities are in advanced stages of development, according to a company’s statement. 

The acquisition is part of Uniqus' strategy to integrate technology with consulting, providing clients with a holistic solution. In the context of the increasing focus on ESG and related disclosures, clients benefit from a platform that manages diverse ESG data and reporting requirements while ensuring the highest level of data integrity.

Through this acquisition, Uniqus has further strengthened its ESG practice to serve a $10 billion addressable ESG market

Uniqus Consultech, co-founded by Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan in 2022, is supported by notable investors including ﻿ Nexus Venture Partners﻿, ﻿Sorin Investments﻿, and other angel investors. 

