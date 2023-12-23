Unlocking new opportunities: Computer Vision's impact on wealth management

In today's business landscape, Computer Vision has emerged as a transformative technology with a wide range of applications across various industries. Its role is particularly significant as it empowers businesses to extract valuable insights from visual data, revolutionising decision-making processes, and enhancing operational efficiency.





As cameras become even more pervasive, businesses are increasingly relying on Computer Vision to gain a competitive edge by improving customer experiences, reducing costs, and increasing overall productivity. As technology continues to advance, its role in shaping the future of business is set to become even more prominent.





Computer Vision, a subset of artificial intelligence, has made significant strides in transforming various sectors through its ability to interpret and analyse visual data. According to a report by Market Research Future, the market is expected to rebound and experience significant growth, driven by the need for resilient and efficient systems in various sectors.





It has brought about revolution across sectors including healthcare, retail, and agriculture. In healthcare, it aids in diagnosing medical conditions from medical images; in retail, it powers cashier-less stores and enhances customer experiences; manufacturing benefits from quality control and predictive maintenance, while autonomous vehicles rely on it for safe navigation. In agriculture, it optimises farming processes, and security systems employ it for surveillance and access control. Its applications are wide-ranging and hold immense potential for businesses and society.





In the wealth management sector, it offers invaluable tools for automating and streamlining financial processes. For instance, it can be employed for document recognition and data extraction, allowing wealth managers to quickly analyse and categorise financial documents, such as bank statements or tax forms. Such applications help increase efficiency, enabling wealth management professionals to provide smooth and time-effective results to their clients.





Over the years, the industry has evolved significantly with notable shifts in its practices and characteristics. According to a report by Kings Research, the global AI in Computer Vision market is valued at $17.42 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $206.33 Billion by 2030. Traditional wealth management companies relied heavily on in-person interactions, paper-based documentation, and a limited client base. In contrast, the current scenario is marked by a fundamental transformation driven by technology and changing client expectations.





The main characteristics that differentiate traditional wealth management from the current landscape are the shift from physical to digital interactions, the adoption of data-driven decision-making, and the expansion of services to a more diverse clientele. In traditional practices, face-to-face meetings were the primary mode of communication, limiting geographic reach and efficiency. Manual data analysis was time-consuming and prone to errors, hindering quick decision-making.





However, the contemporary system harnesses technology to automate processes, enabling advisors to analyse vast datasets efficiently and offering clients seamless access to their portfolios. In this digital age, industry recognises the imperative need for technological innovation.





Computer Vision tends to hold transformative potential within wealth management by revolutionising various aspects of the industry. It helps enable real-time monitoring of financial markets, allowing wealth managers to make investment decisions with greater accuracy. This capability empowers wealth managers to respond promptly to market changes. In addition, it enhances compliance efforts by detecting irregularities and ensuring adherence to regulations. By augmenting efficiency, accuracy, and responsiveness, it is poised to reshape the landscape of the financial industry, creating a more agile and client-centric industry.

Computer Vision in wealth management

By integrating Computer Vision into wealth management processes, firms can enhance security, offer highly personalised services, and leverage visual data. These applications are poised to drive efficiency and improve client service as the industry evolves. Some of the technical applications that it offers are as follows:

Fraud detection and prevention

Computer Vision can play a pivotal role in identifying irregularities in financial transactions and account activities. By analysing patterns and anomalies in transaction data, it can detect suspicious activities, such as unusual transaction amounts or locations, potentially preventing fraud before it occurs.

Risks and compliance management

The firms are subject to stringent regulatory requirements in the financial sector. Computer Vision can assist in automating compliance processes by analysing documents and verifying that they meet regulatory standards. This ensures that all client interactions and financial transactions adhere to the necessary rules and regulations.

Client engagement

Effective customer involvement is crucial in wealth management, and using computer vision helps improve the process. In virtual meetings, facial recognition technology allows for quick client identification, allowing for customised greetings and services. Furthermore, sentiment analysis improves advisers' comprehension of their customers' emotional states and gives them insightful information about their preferences and concerns during interactions.

Data analysis

Deep data analytics is essential for making informed investment decisions. Computer Vision can be applied to analyse vast volumes of image and video data related to financial markets, asset performance, and economic indicators. By extracting meaningful insights from these visual data sources, wealth managers can gain a more comprehensive understanding of market trends and potential investment opportunities.





In today's rapidly changing financial landscape, embracing Computer Vision has become a critical imperative. This transformative technology offers a multitude of benefits for financial management and wealth preservation. It strengthens security measures that are crucial in an era of increasing cyber threats and financial fraud. With the capacity to detect irregularities and ensure regulatory compliance, it safeguards not only the assets but also the trust of clients. In a world where client's expectations are continually evolving, the financial industry must remain agile and responsive.





An ever-evolving digital landscape makes prioritising Computer Vision an essential element of remaining competitive and relevant. By adopting this technology, the financial ecosystem positions itself at the forefront of innovation, ensuring the preservation and growth of wealth for clients while thriving in the future of the financial industry.

(Dr Shreeram Iyer is the Chairman and Group CEO of Prisma AI Corporation and Entire Group.)