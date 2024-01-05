Top 10 Indian Entrepreneur Podcasts You Can't Miss in 2024

Podcasts have become a vital source of inspiration, learning, and networking for entrepreneurs, especially in India's bustling startup ecosystem. Entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts can find a wealth of knowledge and insights through various Indian podcasts that focus on entrepreneurship, business strategies, and personal stories of success and failure.

The Indian Startup Show: Hosted by Neil Patel, this podcast features successful entrepreneurs and startup founders, offering insights into their journeys and the Indian startup ecosystem.

The Mad Over Marketing Podcast: Hosted by Siddharth Banerjee, it delves into the world of marketing, advertising, exploring creative campaigns and branding strategies

The Business of Indian Fashion: Shefalee Vasudev hosts this podcast that delves into the Indian fashion industry, covering topics like sustainability, entrepreneurship, and design.

The Shunya One Podcast: Hosted by Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and Amit Doshi, it Spotlights on the Indian startup ecosystem, featuring interviews with investors, entrepreneurship , and experts.

Foundr: Nathan Chang's podcast brings in-depth interviews with entrepreneurs, reflecting on their journey from the beginning to their current success.

Asian Entrepreneur: Rajiv Unnikrishnan hosts this podcast, offering insights into the business landscape in Asian countries and the unique challenges they face.

Self Publishing School: Aimed at authors, writers, and content professionals, it covers topics related to marketing and successful writing careers.

The Home Entrepreneur Show: Hosted by Jyotsna Ramachandran, this podcast is for those looking to transition from freelancing to business, offering insights on starting small from home.

The Millennial Entrepreneur: Hosted by Bryant Burciaga, it features interviews with CEOs, entrepreneurs, and creatives, aimed at helping young entrepreneurs.

Breaking The Border: Hosted by Rohit, this podcast provides perspectives of Indian entrepreneurs in the US and covers a variety of interesting brands.

These podcasts offer a blend of practical advice, personal experiences, and professional insights, making them invaluable resources for anyone interested in the dynamics of entrepreneurship and business in India. They are accessible on various platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and their respective websites, making them convenient for entrepreneurs on the go.