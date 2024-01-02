Most Awaited Smartphones of 2024: Get Ready for Surprises

The smartphone industry is gearing up for an exciting 2024 with a range of highly anticipated releases. From groundbreaking flagships to innovative foldables, the upcoming year promises to bring a plethora of advanced features and cutting-edge technology.

OnePlus 12 Series: Scheduled for release in India on January 23, 2024, the OnePlus 12 series is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 5400mAh battery with 100W charging support, and a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 12R, a more affordable variant, will likely have a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel and a 50MP+8MP+32MP camera setup​​​​.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Samsung is yet to announce an official release date, but reports suggest that the Galaxy S24 launch event might occur on January 17, 2024. The series is expected to feature advanced AI capabilities and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are also anticipated, with potential improvements in design and hardware​​​​.

Xiaomi 14 Series: Xiaomi is likely to launch its Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro globally in early 2024. These models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and feature LTPO displays, with the Pro model boasting a 6.73-inch screen. Both versions have a 120Hz refresh rate and a trio of rear cameras​​​​.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Apple's iPhone 16 series is set to bring significant advancements, particularly in the field of AI. The series might include different sizes and a Pro variant, integrating AI to enhance user experience​​.

Nothing Phone 3: The Nothing Phone 3, expected to be launched in the first half of 2024, is anticipated to continue the brand's unique design with its signature transparent back panel and glyph lights. It will likely be powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset and feature a triple camera setup at the back​​.

Vivo X100 Series: The Vivo X100 and X100 Pro are set to debut in India on January 4, 2024. These smartphones will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor​​​​.

Oppo Find X7 Series: Oppo is teasing the launch of the Find X7 Series, known for its camera capabilities and unique design. The series includes the Oppo Find X7, Oppo Find X7 Pro, and Oppo Find X7 Ultra, all featuring a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 camera sensor for improved low-light performance​​.

Asus ROG Phone 8: Aimed at gaming enthusiasts, this phone is expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPUs and active cooling accessories. It promises an immersive gaming experience with vibrant LEDs and a large screen​​.

These upcoming smartphones are set to redefine the industry with their state-of-the-art features, ushering in a new era of mobile technology. Keep an eye out for these releases to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of smartphones.