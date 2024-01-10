Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Airlines complete checks of 40 B737 Max planes for loose hardware: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said 40 Boeing 737 Max planes of domestic carriers have been inspected for possible loose hardware, and a washer was missing in one aircraft where rectification was done.

Press Trust of India8433 Stories
Airlines complete checks of 40 B737 Max planes for loose hardware: DGCA

Wednesday January 10, 2024,

1 min Read

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said 40 Boeing 737 Max planes of domestic carriers have been inspected for possible loose hardware, and a washer was missing in one aircraft where rectification was done.

Akasa Air, Air India Express, and SpiceJet together have 40 Boeing 737 Max planes in their fleets.

Boeing had recommended a one-time inspection of all Boeing 737 Max planes for possible loose hardware before January 10. The aircraft maker's move had come based on information from an operator of a missing nut and washer in the Aft Rudder Quadrant on the Boeing 737 Max plane.

This inspection was recommended before the Alaska Airlines incident and is not related to it.

A senior DGCA official on Tuesday said out of the 40 Boeing 737 Max planes of the three Indian carriers, inspections on 39 aircraft have been completed with nil findings, except on one aircraft wherein a missing washer was found.

"Rectification action as per recommendations of Boeing has been taken prior to the release of this aircraft. Inspection on the remaining one aircraft will be completed prior to release for service," the official said.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

FinTech

ZestMoney co-founders set up SwiffyLabs: Report

3

News

Paytm to invest Rs 100 Cr in GIFT city for AI-powered cross border remittance and innovation centre

4

Ecommerce

10clubhomes appoints former Accenture executive as Co-founder and COO

5

Startup Ecosystem

The importance of education in navigating VDAs