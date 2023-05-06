Menu
News

Go First cancels all flights till May 12

The cash-strapped airline has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal.

Press Trust of India7718 Stories
Go First cancels all flights till May 12

Saturday May 06, 2023,

1 min Read

Cash-strapped airline Go First on Friday said it has cancelled all its flights till May 12.


The Wadia Group-owned carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the tribunal reserved its order on Thursday.


"... due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 12th May 2023 have been cancelled," the airline said in a tweet. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly, it added.


Initially, the airline cancelled all the flights for three days starting from May 3 and later it was extended till May 9. Now, flights are cancelled till May 12.


On Thursday, aviation regulator DGCA said the airline has suspended sale of tickets till May 15. The watchdog has also directed the airline to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulations.

(Image credit: Facebook)

Edited by Megha Reddy

